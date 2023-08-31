Viacom18 bags BCCI's TV & Digital media rights for Rs 5966 crore
The rights are for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years
Viacom18 has bagged the BCCI's TV & Digital media rights for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years, sources told e4m. The rights, say sources, have been acquired for Rs 5966.4 crore (TV& Digital combined) for 88 matches. The e-auction for awarding the rights was conducted on Thursday.
Congratulating Viacom18, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Congratulations @viacom18 ? for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of ??cricket fans."
Viacom18 beat Disney Star and Sony Sports, which were the only participants in the auction.
The base price set by the cricketing board per game for TV was Rs 20 crore while for digital it was Rs 25 crore. Experts had expected the final price to be 30-40% above the base price per match.
With this, Viacom18 will be the official broadcaster of India matches on home turf for the period of 2023-28.
The rights were earler with Disney Star. "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Shah tweeted.
Meanwhile, NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, too congratulated BCCI and Viacom18.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres,” said Singh.
Asia Cup & ICC WC: Disney Star gets sponsorship from HUL
The FMCG brand has reportedly come on board for both the TV & digital coverage of the two tournaments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:03 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly bagged sponsorship worth Rs 200 crore from HUL for Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.
According to a media report, which quotes media buying agency sources, the FMCG brand has come on board for both the TV and digital coverage of the two tournaments. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the two tournaments and will be showing the matches on its sports channels as well as OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The report quotes the source as saying that both the properties have garnered good interest from advertisers because of the festive season.
Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start today. The nearly two-month-long ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.
Sebi Case: No interim relief for Punit Goenka from SAT
The next hearing in the case is on September 8, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly refused to give interim relief to Punit Goenka on a plea filed by him against a SEBI order that bars him from holding key managerial positions in Zee group firms and merged Zee-Sony entity.
SAT has given SEBI time till September 4, 2023 to reply on the matter. The next hearing in the case is on September 8, 2023.
The case pertains to a SEBI order alleging that Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), abused their position as directors or Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit. The order was passed on August 14.
He has approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order be set aside. Reports say that the hearing is likely to take place on August 30. The father-son duo had earlier challenged SEBI's interim order dated June 12 before the tribunal, which turned down their request for immediate relief.
Goenka reportedly approached the tribunal through the law firm Economic Law Practice (ELP).
SEBI had barred Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT.
enba 2022: ABP second highest metal winner with 63 accolades
The network bagged 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
At enba 2022, ABP Network bagged the second highest number of metals with 63 wins. These include 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories.
The enba honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. It recognizes the best in Television news and rewards broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
The News Channels of the Year (Hindi) title was bagged by three channels – Aaj Tak, ABP News and Times Now Navbharat. While Aaj Tak bagged gold, ABP News took home the silver metal and Times Now Navbharat bagged bronze.
Among the other channels, Times Network bagged 32 metals at enba 2022, iTV Network won 25 metals in total, NDTV took home 11 metals and Asianet News Network bagged 9 metals across categories.
Indian media is the most vibrant in the world: Sonia Singh
Singh was speaking at the recently held ENBA ceremony
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 2:42 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held NewsNext Summit, which brings together thought leaders from News TV, Media Experts, Advertisers, Brand Marketers, Academicians and Global Media Leaders to discuss the future of TV News, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Speaking at the award ceremony, SIngh said that Indian media was the most vibrant.
“I think Indian media is definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So we need to be very very proud of that.”
Singh also said that she has decided to take a break from the 24x7 “treadmill of news”.
“Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows”.
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
'News channels should come out of the numbers game and go back to public interest'
ABP's Jagwinder Patial and Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari debated on the issue of responsible reporting at the e4m NewsNext Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:40 AM | 4 min read
Television media is facing a myriad of challenges these days which has drastically changed how news programs are produced and consumed. While a section of the audience including top media persons accuses news channels of over-the-top presentation of non-issues and prime time debates just to gain TRPs, anchors insist that they only echo the sentiments of people.
e4m NewsNext Summit that was held in Delhi on Sunday organized a panel discussion on the issue titled, “Responsible reporting: How can Newsrooms ensure it?”. The panel was moderated by Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent of exchange4media.
Jagwinder Patial, Executive Editor, ABP News, said in his opening remarks, “Media persons have lost their credibility, especially TV journalists, so much so that people don’t trust TV news anymore.”
Seema Haider’s case can be a good case study for introspection, he pointed out. “She was dubbed as a woman who left her family and came to India for her love. Then she was dubbed a Pakistani spy and then she was showcased as an Indian patriot. This case was covered recklessly and mindlessly. Media should come out of the numbers game and go back to content that is of public interest. This can restore back the credibility,” said Patial.
Another panellist Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist, Author, and Journalist, contested Patial and insisted that news anchors are not robots but humans who read the news with emotions. “A TV journalist’s job is to express honest emotions, one that is shared by millions of people. Sometimes it gets exaggerated, but it is authentic. Now, many channels have deployed AI anchors. They will not be able to express emotions but just read out the news.”
Bhandari insists, “Raw and genuine emotions can’t be managed. Exaggeration doesn't mean it's necessarily wrong. Anyway, everyone has his own style. People who find them credible or can relate to, follow them. In India, whoever gets 37 per cent votes, can rule the country. So, we should not expect that everyone will approve of our presentation style. Our theatrical expressions should be taken in a positive way.”
According to Bhandari, historically any form of expression has always led to social change. “When Indian Chandrayaan lands on the Moon, I won’t just read the news. I will express the emotions of people who were really cheering at that time. Suppose I had a situation where you feel there is a gruesome rape which has taken place. It will obviously burn your heart and you will express the anger, which is the anger of the common man on the ground.”
Citing the “Black Lives Matter” movement, Bhandari added, “It might look like an exaggerated movement now, but it expressed anger and concerns of people at that moment. Historically, emotions have always been utilized in order to shake the conscience of the people.”
At the end of the day, the people of this country, the audience, are the biggest decision-makers. I believe that this is the best time to actually be in the business, says Bhandari, adding that it is not the end of journalism. Right now, people have much more information in hand. Audiences can choose the best option.
Retorting to Bhandari’s arguments, Patial said, “My point was that news should be correct and authentic. Media should first verify the news and then telecast. In the number game, channels are not taking enough due diligence before publishing any news. This will help us rebuild credibility in the media.”
Bhandari defends that sometimes new facts evolve later and hence we need to change the stand. Consciously lying on channels is a crime.
On the question of political interference in reporting, Bhandari agreed that unless the channels develop a business model where they are not dependent on government advertisements for survival, political interference in the newsrooms will continue.
Patial says his channel incurred monetary losses and faced legal cases in many states because the channel continued to be critical of the governments.
On the question of intensive media trials, Bhandari said, media trials are fine as long as they represent people’s feelings. He also asserted that journalists are humans and hence bound to have opinions.
However, Patial shared that media persons must stick to the truth and facts only.
Strategy for 'Pushpa Impossible' focused more on engagement & outreach: Vaishali Sharma
Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, SET & Sony MAX Movies Cluster, spoke to e4m about 'MainKhushTohFamilyKhush’ campaign for one of the channel's popular shows
By Sonam Saini | Aug 29, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Sony SAB launched a brand campaign "MainKhushTohFamilyKhush" for its popular show Pushpa Impossible, which debuted a year ago. The aim is to underscore the significance of women prioritizing their happiness while striving to keep their families happy, a message that was introduced through a compelling promo. The campaign has garnered considerable attention for its resonating message, particularly among women across the country.
According to Vaishali Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, SET & Sony MAX Movies Cluster, most media entertainment brands or channels or platforms, don't create a brand out of the entity that they have programmed on but Sony SAB decided to do that.
Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Sharma shared that the show took off really well. “It's a beautiful story and we felt that it really resonated with a lot of women in their issues and problems. The value and the kind of attitude that the show has is something very refreshing. As Sony SAB, we are forward-looking and a progressive brand. We really believe in empowering women and expressing them in a real way.”
"We made a campaign out of it because we realised one very important thing is that if you look at women today, especially after they are married or have children, they tend to deprioritize themselves," she continued. “They tend to disregard their own needs and goals, as well as their own happiness. This was a very powerful insight we came up with. Another thing we realised is that if women are happy, people around her in the family are also happy and this is where we came up with the entire brand campaign- MainKhushTohMeriFamilyKhush,” she added.
The channel shot the brand campaign with the main lead- Pushpa inspiring women to not give up on their dreams. As a part of this campaign, the channel also did an audio-visual experiment with real women to give out a message "Don’t feel guilty; think about yourself."
To create a buzz around the campaign, the lead of the show Pushpa also seen in a talk with a popular influencer Falguni Vasavada. The channel also went out on platforms like Sheros and She The People to initiate conversation around the issue. “It was a very engagement-heavy campaign where the character spoke to like-minded influencers, women who brought a change in the lives of many people,” shared Sharma.
According to Sharma, television channels are actually one of the very influential mediums in the lives of many women across tier II and tier III cities and metros. “How do we help create a positive change amongst the viewers? How do we add value to their life? And how do we bring them inspiration to touch and uplift their own lives? That was the agenda. We could have done one promo and get done with it, but for us, that wasn’t enough. We wanted to reach out to as many women as possible.”
According to Sharma, the campaign was made to strongly resonate with millions of people through strategic collaborations across media, with new-age media and influencers, which led to strong interaction across platforms and enhanced show viewing.
“In the last few weeks, we have seen a 20% hike in our reach across the market. In the markets like Delhi, MP, Gujarat and Mumbai we have clearly seen an upswing in terms of ratings. As per our data, we've been seeing many new viewers sampling the show,” shared Sharma.
Speaking on how the marketing strategy is different for the show Pushpa Impossible as compared to the campaigns launched for the newly launched show, Sharma said that the marketing strategy for the show was more focused on engagement and outreach.
"It wasn't only to increase visibility or reach; rather, it was more of an engagement lead, which would likely spread word of mouth widely. As opposed to other initiatives, this one is not about encouraging people to watch Pushpa through using OOH, print commercials, or YouTube advertisements. It uses a very different method of promotion. The campaign's sole message was to be motivated by Pushpa and to reflect on oneself. In light of the fact that the campaign was a brand Pushpa, the strategy, which was engagement and outreach-led, was extremely different.”
Speaking about the media mix for the campaign, Sharma shared that the media mix for the campaign was a digitally engaging media mix. “We spoke to a lot of influencers, used the YouTube campaign plus television which is our own network for the campaign.”
Sonia Singh wins Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022
Singh has been associated with NDTV for over three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Singh has been associated with NDTV for over three decades. She joined NDTV in 1992 as a researcher when it produced the show-The World This Week for Doordarshan
In her career spanning over three decades, Singh has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India, from eight general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She is also known for her show ‘The NDTV Dialogues’
Speaking about the big win, Singh said, “It's extremely humbling to get this award. I began my career when India had no independent news channels, and today, we have 400 news channels. So, what a fantastic journey Indian media journalism has had. When we look at what the problems are in the Indian media, I think all of us need to applaud ourselves for how far we have come today. “
“I think Indian media is the most independent and most free; definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So, we need to be very proud of that. Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows.”
Singh also said that every journalist needs to remember that “we do news to inspire, illuminate and to inform and if we are not doing those three things then we are doing injustice to the people of India.”
