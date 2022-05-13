TV Today Network FY22 revenue surges 19% to Rs 930.10 crore

TV Today Network's FY22 revenue from operations has increased by 19% to Rs 930.10 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March, 2022, as against Rs 782.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

While total expenses have jumped 17% to Rs 730.29 crore from Rs 626.61 crore, net profit has grown 39% to Rs 181.72 crore from Rs 131.17 crore.



The company's revenue from the core TV broadcasting business surged 18% to Rs 912.03 crore from Rs 774.14 crore. Operating profit from the segment jumped 15.47% to Rs 229.47 crore compared to Rs 198.72 crore.



For the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2022, the company's revenue has increased 13% to Rs 242.26 crore compared to Rs 214.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Total expenses jumped 17% to Rs 205.17 crore from Rs 175.75 crore. Net profit remained flat at Rs 35.88 crore as against Rs 36.17 crore.



The company recorded revenue growth of 11.46% at Rs 236.13 crore from the TV broadcasting segment compared to Rs 211.84 crore. Operating profit from the segment stood at Rs 40.10 crore compared to Rs 46.48 crore.



Revenue from the FM radio business rose 2.5 times to Rs 6.13 crore from Rs 2.43 crore. Operating loss from the segment narrowed to Rs 61 lakh as against Rs 4.18 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)