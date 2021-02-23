TRAI writes to Bombay HC for urgent listing of NTO 2.0 case: Report

The authority has reportedly requested the HC to list the matter within this month

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has moved Bombay High Court, requesting the urgent listing of the NTO 2.0 case for a timely verdict, says a news report.

The authority has asked the HC for the case to be listed this month so that a verdict on the NTO 2.0 case. The report states that TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela intends to implement the new tariff order as soon as possible since it is in consumer interest. TRAI expects that broadcasters don't delay the matter with more litigations and instead focus on tackling digital disruption.

On 1st January 2020, TRAI, under its then-chairman RS Sharma, had gone ahead with the amendments to the new tariff regime despite requests from the industry to defer any further regulatory interventions and allow the new tariff order (NTO) to settle down.

By notifying the amended tariff order (popularly known as NTO 2.0) and interconnection regulations on 1st January, the authority made it clear that there is no going back on the NTO 2.0 implementation.

The new tariff order was notified at a time when the broadcasting sector had barely recovered from the twin shocks of NTO 1.0, which came into effect from February 2019, and the ad slowdown.

Left with no other choice, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) along with its members challenged the NTO 2.0 in Bombay High Court. The Sun TV Network had moved Madras High Court against the new regulation while the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) knocked the doors of Kerala High Court.

