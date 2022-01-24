TRAI tells DPOs to ensure genre-wise display of channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed distribution platform operators (DPOs) to ensure that channels are displayed genre-wise and that one channel is placed on only one electronic programme guide (EPG), in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 18 of the Interconnection Regulations and Regulation 38 of the QoS Regulations.



In a direction today, the authority noted that many MSOs have failed to comply with the said regulations. It also asked the DPOs to comply with both the regulations and furnish a compliance report within 15 days from the date of issue of this direction.



In a letter dated 17.09.2020, the TRAI had advised all MSOs to ensure compliance of the provisions of the Interconnection Regulations related to assigning a unique channel number for each television channel available on the distribution network and indicating genre of television channels as declared by broadcaster in the interconnection agreement, and to submit the data to the authority in a prescribed format.



"And whereas the Authority analysed the data received from multi system operators, in response to the said letter, and observed that some of the multi system operators have still failed to comply with the said provisions of regulation 18 of the Interconnection Regulations and regulation 38 of the QoS Regulations," the TRAI said in its direction.



Regulation 18 of the Interconnection Regulations, as amended, interalia, reads as under:-

Listing of channels in electronic programme guide-

(1) Every broadcaster shall declare the genre of its channels and such genre shall be either ‘Devotional’ or ‘General Entertainment’ or ‘Infotainment’ or ‘Kids’ or ‘Movies’ or ‘Music’ or ‘News and Current Affairs’ or ‘Sports’ or ‘Miscellaneous’.



(2) It shall be mandatory for the distributor to place all the television channels available on its platform in the electronic programme guide, in such a manner that all the television channels of a particular language in a genre are displayed together consecutively and one television channel shall appear at one place only.



(3) Every distributor of television channels shall assign a unique channel number for each television channel available on the distribution network.”;



The regulation 38 of the QoS Regulations, as amended, interalia, reads as under:- "38. Display of channels in EPG.- (1) It shall be mandatory for the distributor of television channels to display all the television channels available on its platform in the electronic programme guide, in such a manner that all the television channels of a particular language in a genre are displayed together consecutively and one television channel shall appear at one place only.”

