TRAI seeks comments from stakeholders on spectrum sharing & DTH bank guarantee
The views have to be submitted by February 10 and February 13, respectively
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Consultation Papers on the sharing of telecom and spectrum infrastructure, and spectrum leasing. It has also sought views from stakeholders on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services.
On 10.02.2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed TRAI that to promote optimum resource utilization among the licensees, it is proposed to allow sharing of all kinds of telecom infrastructure and network elements among all categories of service providers for providing authorized telecom services.
This was in consideration of the request of stakeholders to permit inter-band spectrum sharing and leasing of spectrum.
TRAI has asked stakeholders to submit their written comments by February 10, 2023, and counter comments by February 24, 2023.
Meanwhile, MIB had sent a reference to TRAI on February 2, 2022, requesting the regulatory authority to examine issues related to bank guarantee for DTH services from a policy angle and share its recommendations. TRAI has now asked stakeholders to share their views by 13th February 2023. Counter comments can be submitted by 27th February 2023.
Aaj Tak’s Malika Malhotra to join Zee News
Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 5:50 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Malika Malhotra has quit. As per sources she is set to join Zee News.
Malhotra began her journalism career in journalism with P7 News as a trainee anchor. She has also served stints at 'Zee Hindustan' and 'ABP News. She was briefly the face of ABP’s popular show Namaste Bharat.
Malhotra holds Masters in International Journalism from Cardiff University amd is considered among the most trusted voices when it comes to analysing emerging trends of the Indian and global economy.
Aditi Tyagi quits Zee News as Deputy Editor & Sr. Anchor
Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 11:52 AM | 1 min read
Aditi Tyagi has quit Zee News as Deputy Editor and Sr Anchor. Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Tyagi has more than 19 years of experience in Media and TV Journalism across leading broadcasters in TV, print, digital and radio from anchoring, reporting, production and curating events. She has anchored high profile visits of heads of state, international summits, political debates, breaking news coverage while covering stories from around the world including the United Nations Climate Summit, Paris attacks and Brussels attack.
Prior to joining Zee News, Tyagi was associated with TV Today TV (now India Today TV) for over seven years. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18 and The Pioneer.
DEN Networks posts consolidated revenue of Rs 277 crore in Q3 FY23
Profit increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
DEN Networks' consolidated revenue fell 6% to Rs 277 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, compared to Rs 294 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.
EBITDA decreased by 26% to Rs 37 crore from Rs 50 crore. The company's profit after tax increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore from Rs 44 crore.
Subscription revenue fell 11% to Rs 157 crore in Q3 FY 22-23 from Rs 177 crore, while placement/marketing income increased 5% to Rs 90 crore from Rs 86 crore in Q3 FY 21-22. Other operating income increased 51% to Rs 18 crore from Rs 12 crore in the previous fiscal quarter, while activation income decreased 36% to Rs 13 crore from Rs 20 crore in Q3 FY 21-22.
The total cost was reduced by 2% to Rs 239 crore from Rs 244 crore. Content cost fell by 1% to Rs 147 crore from Rs 149 crore. Other operating expenses increased by 4% to Rs 73 crore from Rs 70 crore.
DEN’s cable operations covers over 500 cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.
Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express
Sharma has over three decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express has appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning and managing technical operations across broadcast.
As a media veteran and accomplished manager, he was part of the broadcast boom in India during the 1990s.
In 1994, Sharma joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .
He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of News18 Lokmat for five years. During this period he had also served as Director Operations for Network18. After Network18, he started his own Marathi news channel, Maharashtra1.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD,Bharat Express, “We are excited to have Sanjay on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in strengthening our organisation. His experience in the technical domain will be immense value to our group “.
Sony Sports Network to broadcast 111th edition of Australian Open
The network has onboarded Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as an associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Sony Sports Network will kickstart the Grand Slam calendar of 2023 with the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first of the three Grand Slams, followed by Roland Garros and the US Open, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in 2023.
The Australian Open will be live telecast from 16 to 29 January, 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels with English commentary and on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with Hindi commentary. The Grand Slam will also be available to livestream on SonyLIV.
Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched the ‘#SlamOfTheGreats’ campaign, which pays homage to the ‘Greats of Tennis in this Era’, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis legends while also highlighting the rise of a new young crop of tennis stars vying to leave their mark on the tournament in their path for greatness themselves. With the retirement of Federer and Barty, Australian Open 2023 will mark the dawn of a new era and witness the rise of players like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, and more.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast through the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our TV coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network. We have roped in Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023. This is a testament to our coverage of sports properties and positions us the premier destination for tennis viewing In India.”
Ajit Varghese: The man in charge of driving sales at Disney Star
Varghese takes over just before the 16th edition of IPL, the biggest sporting property that draws the highest investments
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 10:36 AM | 2 min read
Ajit Varghese, who has been appointed as Head of Sales for the network (both linear+ digital), will assume a position that was vacant for almost nine months.
Varghese takes over from Nitin Bawankule who left the position in April last year. He comes in just before IPL 16, scheduled in March this year, the biggest sporting property that attracts the highest investments.
At Disney Star, his major challenge will be to monetize this property given the fact that there is an economic slowdown and advertisers are cutting their budgets. Varghese will be responsible for driving the overall advertising revenue of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses. He will also be leading transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances, and business development.
Reporting to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star, Varghese will be developing the long-term vision and the strategic direction of the organisation.
Varghese has been associated with the media and advertising industry for three decades. He started his career in 1999 with Madison World as Head of Planning for Coca-Cola. In 2000, he was promoted as Head of Business, where he made significant changes in the Coca-Cola business plans with a range of initiatives. He went on to become COO of Madison Infinity division in the year 2004. Under his leadership, the company had a growth rate of 40% from 2004-2006. They acquired many clients like Mcdonald's, Marico (FMCG), Asian Paints, Cadburys, TVS, Tata Tea, Dominos, and Axis Bank amongst many others on a retainer basis.
In 2006, Varghese moved to WPP, where he had a tenure of 13 years helming different roles. He was hired as Managing Director of Maxus India, which later merged with MEC globally to form Wavemaker in 2018. Varghese was promoted as CEO of Asia Pacific at Maxus India in 2014.
In 2017, he was promoted to Global President, Wavemaker, and was based out of London. Under his leadership, the company oversaw KPI management for 60+ countries. In 2019, he helped position Wavemaker as "Agency of the Future".
Varghese moved to ShareChat and Moj as the Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 right before the pandemic when creator economy became a major part of income generation. He drove the company’s marketing efforts to attain growth in user base and creator brand perception.
PokerBaazi partners with Sony LIV for Shark Tank India Season 2
The platform has also curated an edutainment series across social media platforms called #PokerTank
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Poker platform PokerBaazi has partnered with Sony LIV for the Shark Tank India Season 2 as co-powered by sponsor.
"Poker is closely linked with entrepreneurship as it teaches you so much based on calculative analysis and skills. PokerBaazi has been at the forefront of leading the growth of the skill-based sport in India and therefore, this official partnership with Shark Tank India is in complete sync," said the company.
Speaking about the partnership, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games said, “We believe that the alignment of what defines Poker as a skill-based sport cannot have an association better than Shark Tank India. In life and entrepreneurship, you need to keep making the right decisions over time and Shark Tank is one such medium that reflects the same ideology and that is why we choose to officially associate with the property.”
He also added, “We want to thank the entire team of Sony LIV who has brought a larger-than-life concept to life and showcased that anything is possible if we have a dream with the right set of skills and want to pursue it wholeheartedly.”
Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said, “We are pleased to associate with PokerBaazi. Sony LIV focuses on novel approaches for each of its partners to create synergies between the brand and its target audience. The show provides a highly credible environment for marketers to tell their brand stories, drive focused and clutter-breaking advertising for both emerging and established brands.”
PokerBaazi is also celebrating the Shark Tank Season on social media with several unique social media initiatives like #PokerTank which is being led by PokerBaazi Team Pro – Abhishek Goindi and Muskan Sethi. #PokerTank will be an edutainment series across social media platforms of PokerBaazi showcasing similarities between concepts of Poker and decision making in entrepreneurial life, helping the masses to resonate with Poker beyond the technicalities of the sport
