TRAI releases pre-consultation paper for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’
Written comments have been invited from the stakeholders by October 10, 2023
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a pre-consultation paper asking inputs for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy".
TRAI has shared that in line with the existing National Digital Communications Policy – 2018, the possible structure of ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ may be as follows- Preamble, Vision, Mission and Objectives. The authority said that against each objective, possible goals and the probable strategies for achieving those goals needs to be identified.
According to TRAI, the policy is required to address the broadcasting sector in a comprehensive manner. It should deal with all the aspects related to content certation, content delivery/ distribution, assimilation, introduction of new technologies and role of different institutions for the growth of the sector. It has to appropriately look into aspects of capacity building, skilling, future institutional framework etc. An analysis of global best practices may also help in defining various aspects of the policy.
TRAI also mentioned that at this stage, it is important to identify the broad issues for consideration/ comments. While a comprehensive list of issues will be worked out after receipt of comments and stakeholder interactions, following broad contours may require to be inter-alia included/ addressed in the proposed policy:
Objectives
- Ensuring affordable and universal reach of Broadcasting
- Establishing India as a global Content Hub: a. Creation of global content in India b. Promoting Indian content globally c. Establishing/ enhancing institutional capacity for content creation or processing.
- Developing state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure for broadcasting sector in India. Enabling Next Generation Technologies and Services through Investments, Innovation, Indigenous Manufacturing. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and cloud services technologies. Separate fund for R&D and establishment of Centre for Excellence for Broadcasting sector.
- Capacity Building and Promoting Skill Development for broadcasting Sector in India. Training/ Re-skilling human resources for building New Age Skill. Promoting IndustryAcademia-Government partnerships to develop capacity and skills in line with future technological needs.
Broad Issues for Consideration
- Public Service Broadcasting in India
a) Requirement, Relevance and Review b) Support and Validation c) Content Priority d) Mandatory Sharing of television programmes e) Enhance global reach
2. Policy and Regulation
Simplifying policy & regulatory framework and adopt coherent and modernized approach for different types of Broadcasting services: o Satellite Broadcasting o Terrestrial television Broadcasting o Radio Broadcasting o Print media o Digital Media • An intermediary • Publisher of online curated content
3. Other Specific Issues for comments / suggestions:
a) Promotion of Local Content: Enhancing and incentivizing demonstration of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage through television programmes including festivals, music, dance, art, literature, food, education, sports and more for cultural preservation and expansion.
b)Piracy and Content Security: Putting in place framework for systematic and legal redressal for piracy and copyright. To devise a multi-layer framework of security to address cyber attacks, hacking by vested interests and other security issues. To enable measures for location-free access and transmission of programmes for broadcasting sector using cloud storage.
c). Technology Innovation & Standardization: To promote conducive environment for experimentation and innovations in the space of broadcasting technology. Establishing a broadcasting Standard Development Organization as an autonomous body with effective participation of the government, industry, R&D centres, service providers, and academia to drive consensus regarding standards to meet national requirements including security needs and interoperability to avoid ewaste.
d) Separate Regulatory Authority for Broadcasting: Currently Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulates the Television Broadcasting Sector. TRAI regulates both the Telecommunications and the Broadcasting sector. It is understood that stakeholders have made submissions for having a specific regulator for Broadcasting sector. Accordingly, it is to explore the need for a separate regulator for broadcasting services and if yes, the suggested statutory and organisational structure of such regulator.
e)Robust grievance redressal mechanism: Ensuring adherence to Program Code and Advertisement Code. Establishing effective institutional mechanisms to protect consumers’ interests including Ombudsman and centralized web-based complaint redressal system.
f) Role of Broadcasting during Disaster: Framing and enforcing standard operating procedures to be followed during disasters and natural calamities, including sectoral guidelines for disaster response and recovery. Broadcasting to be used as rapid dissemination of early warning disaster notifications. viii. Audience Measurement System: Essential to ensure transparent and credible audience measurement system. Framing of guiding principles for viewership rating framework in India.
Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) segment: Develop, support and unleash the scope and reach of AVGC sector in India to become a torch bearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”.
In a letter dated July 13, 2023, MIB has requested TRAI to give its considered inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 for formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. In its letter, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has mentioned that the broadcast policy needs to identify the vision of a functional, vibrant and resilient broadcasting sector which can project India's diverse culture and rich heritage and help India's transition to a digital and empowered economy.
“In the light of the potentialities and intersection with national goals, a National Broadcasting Policy stipulating the vision, mission, strategies and the action points could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the Broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies,” said MIB.
TRAI said that with this background, a pre-consultation is being done with all the stakeholders to elicit the issues which are required to be considered for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy". TRAI said that written comments on the pre-consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by October 10, 2023.
Broadcasters can now access Respondent Level Data weekly by paying Rs 15 lakh per annum
The data will be released every Thursday
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 18, 2023 6:07 PM | 2 min read
After a month-long wait, BARC on Monday evening finally fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum for the broadcasters. The news has been shared with exchange4media by highly placed sources in the industry.
As of now, only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. exchange4media had earlier reported that BARC was planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available to broadcasters was shared with the BARC board members for approval last week.
The details of the price were shared by BARC with broadcasters on Monday evening.
In a letter written to broadacsters, BARC said Respondent Level Data (RLD) will be made available weekly to broadcasters, starting with the data of Week 40, on 12th October 2023.
“BARC India is pleased to announce that Respondent Level Data (RLD) will be made available weekly to Broadcasters, starting with the data of Week 40, on 12th October 2023. Like the currency data, RLD will also be released every Thursday by 2 PM to subscribers of this data,” it stated.
“The RLD provided will adequately be anonymised to maintain the integrity of panel homes, not include OOH data and have Individual level data but not Household level information,” read the letter.
The letter further stated:
RLD is the final validated viewership and has demographic details of each panellist which is aggregated in YUMI in order to produce the final published audience estimates. The data enables end-users to link a particular panellist, or group of panellists, to understand how their viewing may have evolved over time with respect to a channel, or their competition. This will be possible since they will have the ability to view the viewership details, panellist by panellist, at a minute-by-minute level.
The individual level RLD will be released simultaneously in three component parts every week:
1. Demographic Files - which provide a unique anonymised ID for each panellist along with their demographics and the daily weights which they have been assigned.
2. Viewership File - which provides for each panellist their viewing for each day of the week, in particular, which channels were viewed and at what times of the day.
3. Playout File- which provides the playout data for each channel across all minutes of the week (as it currently appears in YUMI).
Cricket World Cup to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad rev on TV/digital platforms: Karan Taurani
According to Taurani, the digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 5:33 PM | 5 min read
Market research company Elara Capital has released a Consumer Discretionary report on the upcoming Cricket World Cup. According to Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, one can expect the tournament to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined. Taurani states that the digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year.
Here are excerpts from the report.
Consumption to wax with Cricket World Cup
Favourable timings to boost viewership
India is hosting the Cricket World Cup (CWC) after 12 years (through 5 October-19 November 2023). For the first time, India will host all the matches solo – Earlier, other Asian nations have co-hosted with India. Favourable timings (matches will begin at 10:30 IST/14:00 IST) may boost consumption of the property on TV/digital platforms. Expect the CWC to generate INR 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined. And digital revenues for CWC may prop significantly this year as: 1) timings are favourable (viewers may watch the first half of the match on OTT) and 2) CWC will be available free for all mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar app. In terms of TV advertising, expect a 6% CAGR versus the prior edition of the CWC in CY19. For the digital medium, CAGR may touch 21% versus 2019 levels.
Consumer discretionary – Win-win proposition
The CWC may positively impact online food ordering for aggregators such as Zomato/Swiggy. Through 2019 and prior world cups, JUBI alone saw a boost in SSSG (higher SSSG growth of ~3% in the CWC quarter) due to best experience offered in food delivery. But this time, expect other categories – burgers, fried chicken and biryani – to perform well, led by higher penetration of online aggregators, and likely replication of JUBI’s delivery experience. Also, pizza may see significant demand (preferred by large groups). But the segment is highly fragmented with many competitors in the fray, which may dampen prospects of a big delta/advantage for JUBI in this CWC. QSR/food tech companies may see a positive impact of 6-8% (2%-3% higher quarterly growth in Q3FY24) from higher orders during the CWC (six weeks). The alcobev industry may see a boost in consumption as beer volumes have an on-premise share of ~30% – Premium beer such as Corona, Heineken, Bira and Budweiser could see strong growth. Within spirits, scotch whiskey and upper prestige could see a boost in volume growth due to higher on premise share (~40%). We estimate positive impact of 4%/6% (1.5%-2% higher quarterly growth in Q3FY24) for overall whiskey/beer volumes in October-November due to the CWC. Bars/pubs may see better occupancy, which may positively impact alcobev volume growth in Q3FY24.
TV advertising (non-cricket) may be strained
In the past year, many consumer tech companies (edtech, fintech, foodtech and e-commerce) have shifted focus to profitability, thus curtailing ad spends. This has hurt the market as regards ad spend growth on TV/digital. These verticals have not yet made a come-back in terms of larger ad budgets, and the market is depending on larger, traditional verticals such as FMCG, Auto and Telecom. Expect TV ad spends for GEC-based players – Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Z IN) and Sun TV (SUNTV IN) – to see a mild strain in Q3FY24, due to spends being diverted to cricket. But the positive impact from the festival season may largely offset this hit. The mix of advertisers has also changed – from new-age plays to traditional verticals – which has hit the overall pricing (sports and GEC). ZOMATO, UBBL, DEVYANI, WLDL and UNSP seem to be the key beneficiaries from the overlap between the WC and the festive season which will boost overall consumption.
Cricket World Cup adex
CWC 2023E to yield 20% more TV adex than 2019
The upcoming CWC may generate at least 20% more in TV adex than it did in 2019. Sports advertising revenue has witnessed a CAGR of ~20% in CY15-22. And for 2023 CWC, advertising yields are at a mild premium vs 2019 pricing levels, indicating that the same pricing structure is being maintained. Most International Cricket Council (ICC) event sponsors are Indian brands and have committed substantial investments.
Digital adex: CWC 2023E to grow at least 70% versus CWC 2019
In contrast, digital adex for 2023E CWC may likely grow at least 70% more than the prior editions led by: 1) favorable timings (viewers may watch the first half of the match on OTT), 2) CWC will be available free for all mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar app and 3) better growth in digital advertising versus traditional media. CWC 2023 may see a similar growth as in digital ad spends during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. While the absolute value of digital advertising may not be as high as TV advertising, the growth rate may be higher. Cricket has gained popularity on digital platforms, and lower advertising prices on digital channels have allowed many brands to participate. In 2019 CWC, digital advertising-led revenue ranged within INR 4,000-INR 5,000mn. Asia Cup may generate TV adex within INR 3,000-INR 4,000mn.
Consumption boost during CWC
Sales/volume growth higher in CWC quarter Consumer Discretionary, especially Food & Beverages and Alcobev, has seen a correlation with the past two CWCs (in 2015/2019). Per our findings, SSSG/volume growth in the CWC quarter surpassed the annual SSSG/volume growth in the past two CWCs. JUBI’s annual SSSG dipped 4.5% YoY in FY15 whereas in the CWC quarter, the SSSG rose 6.6% YoY. In 2019 CWC quarter too, JUBI’s SSSG was much higher at 4.5% YoY versus an annual average SSSG of 1.7% YoY in FY20. For Alcobev, the delta was visible (on high ‘on-premise’ growth) more for beer – UBBL’s annual volume pared 4.2% YoY in FY20 but volume grew 5.6% YoY in CWC quarter.
Avinash Pandey re-elected as NBDA President
MV Shreyams Kumar re-elected as Vice President and Anuradha Prasad Shukla too will continue as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-24
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 4:44 PM | 1 min read
Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, has been re-elected the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA).
According to sources, there is no change in the management. MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has been re-elected as Vice President, and Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd., will continue as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-24.
The election process was followed by the new office-bearers having lunch with MIB Secretary Apurva Chandra.
SC gives NBDA 4 weeks’ time to come up with fresh guidelines for self-regulation of media
The court said it wants to ‘tighten up’ the self-regulatory mechanism
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly asked News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) to submit fresh guidelines to “tighten up” the self-regulatory mechanism of monitoring TV news channels. According to a media report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has given NBDA four weeks’ time for this.
The Bench took note of submissions that the NBDA was already working on the guidelines in consultation with its present and former chairpersons, Justice (retd) A K Sikri and R V Raveendran, respectively.
Meanwhile, the News Broadcaster Federation of India (NBFI), through its counsel said that it should also be permitted to submit its own self regulations since it is the only regulatory body registered with the Centre as per the 2022 rules, unlike NBDA. Replying to the request, the court said “that suggestions and guidelines are welcome.”
To which the court reportedly replied, “We cannot sort out your ideological differences (NBDA and NBFI) here. We do not want this plea to get lost in the cacophony of rival organisations. We will see their regulations and then see yours as well,” the CJI said.
Earlier, the apex court had expressed that the existing self-regulatory mechanism to monitor TV news channels was not satisfactory and had asked the government response on making it “more effective”.
TDSAT sends notice to Disney Star for free cricket streaming on mobile devices
The petition, filed by AIDCF, alleges that the practice was unfair to the cable industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has issued a notice to Disney Star on a plea challenging free streaming of cricket matches, including the recently concluded Asia Cup and the upcoming cricket World Cup on Hotstar on mobile devices.
The petition, filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), alleges that this practice is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
“While on one hand, the respondent (Disney Star), has contracted for distributing and transmitting signals of the live events (Asia Cup and World Cup) to the petitioner (AIDCF) and similarly situated entities on payment basis (ala carte or part of bouquet), on the other hand, the respondent is causing transmission in respect of the very same content on a completely free-to-view basis so far as the consumers of respondent’s own platform was concerned.
“This has resulted in a clear breach of non-discriminatory principle which underpins regulatory framework covering and controlling transmission of TV signals over Telegraph i.e., wire or wireless system,” the plea said.
AIDCF, a body which has nine cable networks under it, sought the TDSAT to issue directions to Disney Star to stop the broadcast of the cricket matches on a free-to-view basis on its platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Axis moves NCLAT against NCLT allowing Zee-Sony merger
The lender has said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
How will RLD impact channels: 'Picture will be clear once BARC shares guidelines'
A decision on the price at which BARC will provide Respondent Level Data to channels is expected soon
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India permission to share Respondent Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters, some news channels said they are still waiting for the TV ratings body to share more details on the procedure, guidelines and the cost.
"Right now, nothing is clear because we haven't received any guidelines from BARC India, nor do we know anything about the procedure. I believe it will take a week to get a clear picture," stated the CEO of a major news channel.
Another news broadcaster stated that it is too early to predict how the data will affect the news genre. "We have to wait for the details on the data and the cost, and only then will we be able to figure out how this will work," he continued.
He went on to say, "For some broadcasters, it's a good decision, and for others, it's not." Channels can use RLD to determine which market and town to target, as well as how people consume news from the channel. I'm not sure Respondent Level Data will bring value to news, which is a commoditized business."
Another senior industry leader shared that there will be no major impact from an external perspective. "Internally, it will help better content planning," he mentioned.
As earlier reported by e4m, on September 14, the government, in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, conveyed its approval to BARC India officials to share with broadcasters Respondent Level Data, which it is already sharing with advertisers and agencies. BARC had asked the MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’.
The confusion happened because in its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
