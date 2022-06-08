TRAI media ownership consultation paper: Deadline for submitting comments extended

The new dates for sending comments and counter-comments are 28th June, 2022, and 5th July, 2022, respectively

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments for the Consultation Paper on Issues Relating to Media Ownership. The new dates are 28th June, 2022, and 5th July, 2022, respectively.

TRAI had released the Consultation Paper on 12th April, 2022. The last date of receiving comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from the stakeholders was initially fixed as 10th May 2022 and of counter-comments as 24th May 2022.

However, due to requests from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments and counter comments was extended up to 7th June 2022 and 21st June 2022 respectively.

Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned Consultation Paper on the ground that the Consultation Paper requires in-depth study on many issues, the deadline has been extended again.

