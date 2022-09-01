TRAI extends NTO 2.0 deadline to February 2023

The regulator said that the deadline has been extended due to the ongoing consultation process and requests received from the stakeholders

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for implementing New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 to 28th February 2023. The regulator said that the deadline has been extended due to the ongoing consultation process and requests received from the stakeholders.

Under the New Regulatory Framework 2020, broadcasters will now have to report to the authority, any change in name, nature, language, Maximum Retail Price (MRP) per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels by 30th November 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites. The broadcasters who have already submitted their RIOs can revise their RIOs by 30th November 2022.

Likewise, DPOs will have to report to the authority, Distributor Retail Price (DRP) of pay channels and bouquets of pay channels, and the composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by 31st December 2022 and simultaneously publish such information on their websites. DPOs who have already submitted their RIOs may also revise their RIOs by 31st December 2022.

"Furthermore, all the distributors of television channels shall ensure that services to the subscribers, with effect from 28th February 2023, are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by them," the regulator said in a letter to the broadcasters and the distribution platform operators (DPOs).

On 1st June 2022, TRAI directed all the broadcasters to report to the authority, any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets by 31st August 2022. Further, it directed all the DPOs to report to the Authority, DRP of pay channels and bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and free-to-air (FTA) channels by 30th September 2022.

Furthermore, it directed all the distributors to ensure that services to the subscribers, with effect from 30th November 2022, are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by them.

In order to address the issues as identified by the committee of stakeholders for smooth implementation of the new regulatory framework 2020, the authority released a consultation paper no. 05/2022 dated 7th May 2022 on “Issues related to New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services”.

Open House Discussion (OHD) on the consultation paper, which was scheduled to be held on 21st July 2022, has now been scheduled for 8th September 2022.

