TRAI extends deadline for submission of comments on media ownership consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for submission of comments or counter comments on the consultation paper 'Issues Relating to Media Ownership'. Stakeholders have requested more time since the media ownership subject requires an in-depth study on many issues.



The regulator has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 7th June 2022 and 21 June 2022, respectively. The TRAI released the consultation paper on 12th April 2022. Earlier, the last date for receiving comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from the stakeholders was 10th May 2022 and for counter-comments it was 24th May 2022.



In 2014, TRAI sent its recommendations to the government on issues relating to media ownership. The authority has received a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking reconsideration of its 2014 Recommendations and issuance of a fresh set of recommendations in the light of the emerging changes in the media and entertainment industry, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies such as over-the-top platforms (OTT).



The Consultation Paper seeks views of the stakeholders on need, nature, and levels of safeguards with respect to issues relating to media ownership, particularly cross-media ownership and vertical integration in the broadcasting sector.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)