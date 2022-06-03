TRAI extends deadline for NTO 2.0 implementation to November 30

The deadline has been extended due to the fact that TRAI has issued a consultation paper to address the issues related to 'New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services'

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for the implementation of New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 to November 30, 2022. Earlier, NTO 2.0 was supposed to be implemented from 1st June.

TRAI, in a letter issued, said, "All the distributors of television channels shall ensure that services to the subscribers, with effect from 30th November 2022, are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by them."

The Authority released Consultation Paper on "Issues related to New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" to address the issues as identified by the said committee. Keeping in view the ongoing consultation process, it has been decided to extend the deadlines as provided under the said letter dated 03rd February 2022, states the letter.

The regulator further said, "All the broadcasters shall report to the Authority, any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels as per the New Regulatory Framework 2020, by 31st August 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites. The broadcasters who have already submitted their RIOs in compliance of the New Regulatory Framework 2020 may also revise their RIOs by 31st August 2022."

Accordingly, the regulatory body has directed all DPOs to report to the Authority, DRP of pay channels and bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels, as per the New Regulatory Framework 2020 by 30th September 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites.

DPOs who have already submitted their RIOs in compliance of the New Regulatory Framework 2020 may also revise their RIOs by 30th September 2022.

