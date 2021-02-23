'The aim is to attract new audience and retain existing ones through original shows'

Shemaroo Entertainment’s first Hindi free-to-air (FTA) channel, Shemaroo TV is all set to launch its first original show ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’. The channel has roped in the popular face of Indian Television Ronit Roy as the host of the show.

“The channel was launched last year in the middle of the lockdown but we had to re-adjust our plans because of shooting restrictions as well as the expected uncertainty in revenues from the advertisers for a certain period of time. We wanted to showcase original shows since the launch but had to postpone it for some time. And now finally, we are here with our first show,” shared Kranti Gada, Chief Operating Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

The channel claims that the show - Jurm aur Jazbaat - becomes the first-ever crime show that will decode and understand the unique emotions behind the crime committed. The concept of the show revolves around uncovering the deep dark emotions and interpret the actions taken that led to the crime.

To bring in a different flavour in the crime thriller genre, Shemaroo TV did an extensive survey to deep dive and uncover the fact on how emotions control our actions. The survey surfaced some interesting and intriguing data points which led to the conceptualization of the show – Jurm aur Jazbaat. More than 75% of the total respondents believe that crime/ criminal behavior is often driven by varied human emotions. Whereas 86% of the audiences believe that crimes driven by emotions have become much more common in our society today, than a decade ago. Ego and Greed came out as the top two triggers that lead to a crime, basis the survey. The channel also made sure that the viewers relate to the stories and the episode plots. The show has been shot in the hinterlands of India, making the connection much stronger than ever with audiences.

“This is our first and we will definitely be doing more originals. In fact, the whole proposition of Shermaroo TV is that though we are the channel for DD FreeDish viewers, our aim is to provide quality content to our audience. While the channel has re-run shows but we want to bring new content more to attract both existing and newer audiences. We are exploring other options of genres and hopefully this year we will have another original show. We will also wait for advertising revenue to come back before new launches.”

The channel has been constantly refreshing its programming line-up and bringing in popular, high-rated shows for television audiences. Shemaroo TV has recently added three new high-impact properties to its gamut of the multi-genre lineup of shows which include Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Code Red and Ek Boond Ishq, as a part of the 2021 content offering.

“Barring few channels in the Hindi FTA space, all channels are purely running on re-runs and filled their slots with two-three shows. We have observed that the audience is looking for some new content and the advertisers have completely welcomed our original show. Since we are a new channel, we have to bring disruption and new offerings to get registered in the consumers’ minds to build our reach and viewership. The new offering will bring new audiences to the channel and in addition to that we also have a healthy mix of the content lineup,” she added.

Gada further mentioned that the channel has been well received by the advertisers. Currently, the channel has over 40 advertisers on board with the channel. “They have healthy and positive perception towards the brand Shemaroo TV. For other networks, FTA channel might be a re-run channel, but for us, it is our flagship channel. Unlike others, we have packaged our channel very differently. We are trying to make it a more premium channel.”

