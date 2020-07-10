Television is here to stay & survive: Markand Adhikari

The Chairman of the SAB Group spoke to exchange4media on the Group’s milestones of Mastii completing a decade and 20 years of the launch of SAB, the role of digital & much more

As Sri Adhikari Brothers completes a decade of the music channel – Mastiii - and 20 years of the launch of SAB, which was founded by them in the year 2000, we spoke to Markand Adhikari, Chairman, SAB Group, on the Group’s milestone, the role of digital and much more.

What have been your learnings from being a broadcaster and media owner for over 20 years?

We have been in the industry for the last 40 years and, of course, in broadcasting for the last 20 years. The journey started with SAB TV in broadcasting. I think, we as a country, is still young in broadcasting. So we have a long way to go. One thing is for sure, television I mean (TV channels) is here to stay and survive. We, as a country, are very family-oriented and since many years we have nurtured this family institute. TV is part of millions and millions of households as they watch it with their family on the dinner table and is here to stay.



Though digital has got a big push during this lockdown era, many are used to the habit of reading the newspaper with their morning cup of tea. In the West, newspapers are still respected and are opinion makers.



Is there a playbook on content? How to get it right and understand the pulse of viewers?

Content is an impromptu creation. It’s like a thumbmark. Every piece is different in its own way. I think to understand the content, one should know the pulse of masses. I have seen all aspects and colours of life. It’s easy to translate the same in a content. Because majority of people have passed through such incidences.

How is digital becoming a bigger part of your plan?

Digital and digital is the future. TV is no more a typical TV screen. It’s become a monitor. So, of course, in the future a major part will go to digital. Our next gen Ravi and Kailash started with their premier product ‘Dheet Patangey’ web film premiered on Disney Hotstar on March 2, 2020. They have many web series and films lined up.

The way other publications have migrated to digital our “Governance Now” has also migrated to digital and even events are going on digital. The beauty of digital is that it is infinite.

So, you will see a lot of competition in the future.

What is your prediction for the media landscape for the next 5 to 10 years?

Our country is too young in the broadcasting and the overall media space. Naturally, digital will be the final answer but in a country like ours everything will survive. Digital is booming but frankly speaking there are many who don’t have much knowledge about the smart sticks.

So this is the reality now. But we all as an industry will be in a big canvas in the next 5 to 10 years. Media will become a technology play and the participation from consumers will increase in leaps and bound.

As a country with a majority of young population, we will be on the better wicket.