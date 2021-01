Supplementary chargesheet against Vikas Khanchandani, Partho Dasgupta, Romil Ramgarhia

TRP Scam: The chargesheet has been filed by the Mumbai Police in a Mumbai Magistrate Court

Mumbai Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Republic TV CEO CEO Vikas Khanchandani, former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta and former BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the TRP manipulation case. The supplementary chargesheet has been filed in a Mumbai Magistrate Court.

While Dasgupta and Ramgarhia are currently in jail after their arrest in the case, Khanchandani is out on bail.

Khanchandani was arrested on December 13 and released on bail on December 16. Ramgarhia was arrested on December 17 and Dasgupta was arrested on December 24.