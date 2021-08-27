Sun TV topples Star plus in week 33: BARC

As per the weekly data, Sun TV emerged as the top channel across genres, followed by Star Maa on the second spot and Star Plus on the third

Sun TV toppled Star Plus and emerged as the leading channel across genres in week 33, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The channel registered 2651.23 (000s) AMA. Star Maa grabbed the second spot this week with 2625.34 (000s) AMA followed by Star Plus on the third spot with 2595.11(000s) AMA.

Additionally, Colors bagged the fourth spot with 2161.36 (000s) AMA, and Star Utsav stood on number five with 2047.29 (000s) AMA. Sony Sab, Star Vijay, Zee Kannada, and Zee Telugu grabbed sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively with 2005.14 (000s) AMA, 1879.04 (000s) AMA, 1619.97(000s) AMA, and 1598.78 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Colors Rishtey stood at number ten with 1566.7 (000s) AMA.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week as well with 2504.23 (000s) AMA, followed by Colors on the second spot with 2125.53 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 2042.59 (000s) AMA. Sony SAB and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1955.8 (000s) AMA and 1557.69 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2644.04 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2557.58 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1874.62 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Kannada with 1609.76 (000s) AMA and Zee Telugu with 1561.94(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

