Sun TV posts Rs 400 crore profit in Q2

Sun TV Network has reported revenue (excl. IPL) for the second quarter at Rs 796.43 crore. This is up 2.5% when compared to Rs 777.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total income of the network for the quarter stood at Rs 882.54 crore as against Rs 894.66 crore last year. Meanwhile, advertising revenue was recorded as Rs 342.53 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was marginally up at Rs 524.78 crore as against Rs 520.58 crore for the same period last year.

The network’s profit before taxes for the current quarter also was marginally higher by 1.23% to Rs 534.09 crore. The profit after taxes for the current quarter stood higher by 1.88% at Rs 400.71 crore compared to the previous quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share (75%) on a face value of Rs 5 per share.

