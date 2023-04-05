Star Sports ties up with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for IPL
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offer additional feeds
Star Sports has announced an association with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for its Tata IPL experience several notches higher for their subscribers. Together with the leading DTH players, Star Sports has introduced superior Dolby ‘Atmos’ experience and special features which will transform the Tata IPL experience on linear television. The special features are being provided complimentary to Star Sports subscribers of Tata IPL on Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play. The Tata IPL started on 31st March this year.
“We are thrilled to work with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play to extend special technology features to the subscribers. We believe the new features will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head - Distribution and International, Disney Star. “The Tata IPL is best viewed together with friends and families and these innovations will transform how fans watch and enjoy Tata IPL matches on linear television.”
“The association with Star Sports demonstrates our dedication to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for our customers. This collaboration will reinforce our long-term association with Star Sports and elevate the viewing experience for countless Tata IPL fans throughout India,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel.
“Tata IPL is not just a cricket league but perhaps India’s biggest sports entertainment event,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, adding “At Tata Play it has always been our endeavour to leverage technology to curate the best viewing experience for our subscribers. Our collaboration with Star Sports is a step in this direction as we look to elevate the IPL viewing experience.”
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offers additional feeds which include -- Instant Highlights, Key Moments and Stats Feed by the press of a button on the remote. Instant Highlights showcases updated clips after every few overs while Key Moments showcases clips ranging from 1 to 3 minutes in duration. The Stats Feed, powered by ESPN Cricinfo allows fans to access statistical data to keep them engaged during the course of the match. The new features are available on all Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play SD and HD set-top boxes and all Star Sports subscribers can avail them free of charge.
Digitas India wins EquBot’s digital and media mandate
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for the AI platform’s audience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
EquBot, an AI investment platform, has chosen Digitas India to manage its digital and media activities.
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for EquBot's diverse audience, developing the digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.
Speaking about the partnership, Subhra Tripathy, Managing Director (Institutional Solutions) at EquBot said: "AI is a key tool in the hands of asset managers to gain competitive advantage - be it for alpha generation, research, or cost reduction; and we remain singularly focussed on delivering these. As a technology company, we understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience and reach a wider audience. We are glad to work with Digitas India and we believe their expertise in digital strategy and execution will help create engaging customer experiences which will drive growth in our business."
Commenting on the association, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support EquBot, widely regarded as a global leader in applying AI and Machine Learning to investment, with their growth plans across the world. Our goal will be to help drive business outcomes for their index and SaaS offerings."
Disney Star reaches an agreement with cable TV operators
Star’s entertainment and sports channels will now be included in the base bouquets of the cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly arrived at an agreement with cable TV providers Hathway Digital, DEN Networks and GTPL for inclusion of its entertainment and sports channels in their base bouquets.
According to a report in a leading business site, the three MSOs, which are backed by Reliance Industries, had said they would remove Disney Star's channels from their base bouquets from April 1 because of an increase in bouquet rates.
"Disney Star and MSOs have finally found a working arrangement,” the report stated quoting a senior cable TV executive at one of the MSO companies.
It said officials aware of the matter have said that the MSOs will now come out with revised channel packages.
The MSOs and the broadcasters have been at loggerheads over the latter's decision to hike the price of their channel bouquets under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0.
Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors joins ENBA jury panel
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Shubhranshu Singh, Vice-President, Marketing, Domestic and IB, CVBU (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit), Tata Motors has joined the 15th ENBA jury.
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield. He has also served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Sports, at Star TV Network for more than four years.
Singh was also Marketing Director, India and South Asia, at Visa, where he led brand management, communication development, activation and client marketing for three years.
Before joining Visa, Singh was with Diageo as the National Head, Customer Marketing. He joined Diageo from Unilever, where he was Marketing Manager, Household Care.
Singh had started his career with Unilever as Area Sales Manager in 1999. He joined Seranova Inc as Business Development Manager. He later handled the role of Business Development Manager at HCL Perot Systems and was Director, Business Development, at Syntel.
Singh is a BE in Electronics and Communications from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
15th ENBA : Barnik Chitran Maitra joins jury board
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
Barnik Chitran Maitra- Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia has joined the jury board of 15th ENBA.
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia and is responsible for ensuring a pre-eminent position for the firm in the region. He is also responsible for building Arthur D Little’s global competence centres in India for Artificial Intelligence, Research and Graphics. With over two decades of experience, has a proven track record of leadership ability and is also a technology expert, Silicon Valley investor, board advisor, published author and a renowned speaker at global fora.
Prior to joining Arthur D Little, Maitra was a long-standing Partner at McKinsey & Company. During his 14 years at McKinsey, among other things, he led the India Strategy & Corporate Finance practice, oversaw advisory for several multinationals, and served as part of the founding team that expanded McKinsey’s global footprint in Asia and Africa.
He counsels CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and principal investors, invests in early-stage technology start-ups, and serves on the boards of several non-profits. His expertise in helping leading Indian companies globalize their businesses and advising governments on technology, innovation and job creation informs all his work.. Passionate about contributing to nation building in India, Barnik participated in the creation of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and co-edited & contributed to the bestseller Reimagining India: Unlocking the potential of Asia's next superpower, published by Simon & Schuster (2014).
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
RDB Group’s Co-Promoter Vinod Dugar joins ENBA jury
The jury meet will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:25 PM | 1 min read
Vinod Dugar, Co-Promoter of the RDB Group, which is one of the emerging business conglomerates in India, has joined this year's ENBA jury panel.
Dugar has over 20 years of experience in diversified businesses. The RDB Group has interests in Real Estate & Infrastructure, High Voltage Transmission Tower Manufacturing, Tobacco, Bulk Packaging Solutions, Automobiles Marketing, Education, Healthcare and Transport &Logistics.The RDB Group has a Pan India presence with all the necessary infrastructure, manpower, and finance. The group has a workforce of over 5000 employees.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).
Havas Media Group India CEO Mohit Joshi joins ENBA jury panel
The jury will be led by Sunil Arora, senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Havas Media Group India CEO Mohit Joshi has joined ENBA jury panel.
A seasoned media professional with close to three decades of experience in the industry, he has worked on a wide range of categories and brands. He has successfully straddled strategic planning, AOR management, buying functions and led multi-disciplinary teams across offices for the last many years. Some of the brands include Hyundai, Kia, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Voltas, Voltas Beko, TVS Tyres, Taj Hotels, amongst others.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). We have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans who will select the best in news broadcasting.
There are in all seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana to join Sudhir Chaudhary on Black & White
Sana will co-host the show with Chaudhary at 9 pm tonight
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak first AI anchor Sana is all set to debut on Sudhir Chaudjhary’s show Black & White at 9 pm tonight.
Sana will co-host the show with Chaudhary. Recently, India Today Group's Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the group's first bot AI collaborative anchor Sana during India Today Conclave 2023.
Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, recently topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekdays in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
Describing Sana, Kalli Purie had stated, "She is bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless, speaks in multiple languages and totally under my control."
