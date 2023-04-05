Star Sports ties up with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for IPL

Star Sports has announced an association with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for its Tata IPL experience several notches higher for their subscribers. Together with the leading DTH players, Star Sports has introduced superior Dolby ‘Atmos’ experience and special features which will transform the Tata IPL experience on linear television. The special features are being provided complimentary to Star Sports subscribers of Tata IPL on Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play. The Tata IPL started on 31st March this year.

“We are thrilled to work with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play to extend special technology features to the subscribers. We believe the new features will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head - Distribution and International, Disney Star. “The Tata IPL is best viewed together with friends and families and these innovations will transform how fans watch and enjoy Tata IPL matches on linear television.”

“The association with Star Sports demonstrates our dedication to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for our customers. This collaboration will reinforce our long-term association with Star Sports and elevate the viewing experience for countless Tata IPL fans throughout India,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel.

“Tata IPL is not just a cricket league but perhaps India’s biggest sports entertainment event,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, adding “At Tata Play it has always been our endeavour to leverage technology to curate the best viewing experience for our subscribers. Our collaboration with Star Sports is a step in this direction as we look to elevate the IPL viewing experience.”

Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offers additional feeds which include -- Instant Highlights, Key Moments and Stats Feed by the press of a button on the remote. Instant Highlights showcases updated clips after every few overs while Key Moments showcases clips ranging from 1 to 3 minutes in duration. The Stats Feed, powered by ESPN Cricinfo allows fans to access statistical data to keep them engaged during the course of the match. The new features are available on all Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play SD and HD set-top boxes and all Star Sports subscribers can avail them free of charge.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)