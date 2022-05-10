Star Sports 1 Hindi grabs top position across genres in M15+ ABU category

Star Sports 1 English emerged as the leader across all English channels

Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 have emerged as the leading channels across India over the last five weeks in the M15+ AB Urban category, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 telecast.

Among the Sports TG (M15+ AB Urban), Star Sports 1 Hindi was the leading channel across India, while Star Sports 1 English emerged as the leader across all English channels.

According to BARC data for the period 2022Wk13 to 2022Wk17, Star Sports 1 Hindi dominated viewership across all channels since the start of IPL 2022 with an average weekly AMA'000 of 502.

Star Sports 1 Hindi amassed AMA' 000 of 480 in week 13 while hitting a peak of 542 AMA'000 in week 15.

Star Sports 1 garnered an average AMA'000 of 52.8 among English language channels. The channel notched peak ratings of 59 AMA'000 in week 15.

AMA'000 Individual refers to the number of individuals in 000s of a target audience who viewed an "Event", averaged across minutes.

