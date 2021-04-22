Star Plus tops in Hindi GEC Urban market; Star Utsav leads in rural, overall: BARC week 15

While Disney- Star India’s leading general entertainment channel Star Plus continues to lead the urban market, the network's free to air (FTA) channel Star Utsav rules the rural and overall market in the Hindi GEC genre, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data for week 15.

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

In week 15, Star Utsav continued to lead the top ten channel list in Hindi GEC (U+R). The channel registered 2648.34 (000s) AMA followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2345.4(000s) AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 1857.07 (000s) AMA. Sony Pal and Zee Anmol bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1615.86 (000s) AMA and 1346.84 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top program list of this week, three of Star Plus’s shows grabbed the first three spots. Anupamaa leads the list with 10679 (000s)AMA followed by Imli on the second spot with 10263 (000s) AMA and Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein on the third spot with 10144 (000s) AMA. Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya bagged fourth and fifth spot with 9727 (000s) AMA and 9411 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market too with 1861.65 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Pal on the second slot with 1089.7 (000s) AMA and Zee Anmol in the third slot with 1082.26 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Colors Rishtey and Dangal maintained their fourth and fifth slot with 884.18 (000s) AMA and 803.24 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 6734 (000s) AMA followed by Zee Anmol’s Kundali Bhagya and Tujhse Hai Raabta on the second and third spot with 6265 (000s)AMA and 5952 (000s)AMA respectively. Meanwhile, Star Utsav’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya bagged fourth and fifth slots with 4178 (000s) AMA and 4014 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its leading position in the Urban market even though the channel witnessed a drop in average minute audience (AMA) this week. The channel registered 1575.5 (000s) AMA against 1731.11(000s) AMA in week 14. On the other hand, Sony Sab at the second slot witnessed a rise in AMA. The channel recorded 1235.73 (000s) AMA against 1172.89 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Sony Entertainment Television, Colors, and Star Utsav at the third, fourth, and fifth position too witnessed a marginal decline in AMA. The channels registered 897.45 (000s) AMA, 851.76 (000s) AMA and 786.68 (000s) AMA respectively in week 15.

In the top five programs this week, Star Plus’s Anupamaa bagged the first position with 7789 (000s) AMA followed by another one of the channel's show Imili and Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meiin on second and third slot with 6492 and 6453 (000s) AMA respectively. Sony Entertainment Television’s non-fiction kids dance reality show entered the top five programs this week and bagged the fourth spot with 5574 (000s) AMA, whereas Star Plus another show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai bagged the fifth slot with 5574 (000s) AMA.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)