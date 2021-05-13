Star Plus maintains lead in Urban Hindi GEC market: BARC Week 18

Backed by three shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein and Imli, Star Plus continues to lead the Hindi GEC urban market in week 18, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. The other shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai were also among the top five shows in all the markets.

Meanwhile, Star Utsav maintained its leadership position this week as well in both rural and overall market (Urban + Rural).

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

In week 18, Star Utsav continued to lead the top ten channel list in Hindi GEC (U+R). The channel registered 2587.03 (000s) AMA followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2427.5(000s) AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 2076.06 (000s) AMA. Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1782.38 (000s) AMA and 1514.2 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top program list of this week, Star Plus’s three shows grabbed the first three spots. It shows Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein lead the list with 13668 (000s) AMA followed by Imli on the second spot with 11952 (000s) AMA and Anupamaa on the third spot with10773 (000s) AMA. Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya bagged fourth and fifth spot with9680 (000s) AMA and 9043 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market too with 1861.98 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Pal on the second slot with 1210.19 (000s) AMA and Zee Anmol in the third slot with 1186.04 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Colors Rishtey and Star Plus stood in the fourth and fifth slots with 1105.04 (000s) AMA and 807.01 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 6729 (000s)AMA followed by Zee Anmol’s Kundali Bhagya and Tujhse Hai Raabta on the second and third spot with 5879 (000s)AMA and 5791 (000s)AMA respectively. Meanwhile, Star Pus’ Ghu Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein and Star Utsav’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and bagged fourth and fifth slots with 4915 (000s)AMA and 4736 (000s)AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its top spot in the Urban market with 1620.5(000s)AMA followed by Sony Sab at the second slot with 1439.95 and Colors on the third spot with 922.06. Sony Entertainment Television and Star Utsav bagged fourth and fifth spots with 838.45 (000s) AMA and 770.05 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top five programs this week, Star Plus’s Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meii bagged the first position with 8754 (000s) AMA followed by channels another shows Anupamaa and Imili on second and third slot with 7691 and 7486 (000s) AMA respectively. Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka OOltah Chashma bagged the fourth spot with 6247(000s)AMA, whereas Star Plus another show Saath Nibhana Saathiya bagged the fifth slot with 5798 (000s) AMA.

