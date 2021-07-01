Star Plus continues to lead across genre: BARC Week 25

Star Plus maintains its dominance in HSM market as well. Sun TV continues to lead South market

Star Plus continued to be the most-watched pay-TV channel across genres (All India 2+) as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Week 25 data.

The channel registered 2961.93 (000s) AMA. Sun TV maintained its second spot with 2689.63 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2318.65 (000s) AMA.

Sony Sab, Star Utsav, and Colors bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2243.05 (000s) AMA, 2197.33 (000s) AMA, and 1782.03 (000s) AMA respectively. Zee Telugu, Colors Rishtey, Sony Pal, and Star Vijay bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1652.42, 1600.37, 1557.18 and 1546.44 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the top five channels list this week with 2866.81 (000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the second slot with 2185.75 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 2180.32 (000s) AMA. Colors and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and the fifth slots with 1757.3 (000s) AMA and 1590.11 (000s) AMA respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2685.38 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2261.63(000s) AMA. Zee Telugu with 1623.55 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Star Vijay with 1537.01(000s) AMA and ETV Telugu with 1283.87 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

