Star India builds awareness on real HD experience among TV viewers with new campaign

Star India has launched a new network-wide television campaign (TVC) ‘SIRF DIKHAANE KE LIYE NAHI, DEKHNE MEIN BHI REAL ‘HD’ EXPERIENCE to build awareness among television lovers who, despite owning an HD TV and HD Set-Top Box (STB), continue to view their favourite Star channels in Standard Definition (SD).

Consumers often think that having an HD TV by itself provides the complete HD viewing experience, which is a myth the campaign aims to bust with a touch of humor. Based on the findings from a study conducted by Star India, only 25%* of consumers are aware of the fact that apart from having an HD TV and an HD Set-Top box they also need to subscribe to HD channels to get the complete HD viewing experience.

The campaign also highlights the features of Star HD channels such as wider picture, 5x sharper picture**, and 5.1 Dolby surround sound** that help make the viewing experience far more superior and immersive, ‘Taaki aapka HD TV sirf ‘dikhaane’ ke liye hee nahi, dekhne mein bhi Real HD experience de!’

Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, President – TV Distribution, India and International, Star And Disney India, said, “At Star India, we have always focused on providing an unparalleled entertainment experience and value to our viewers. There is a huge potential to further increase affinity towards our content with the large portfolio of 26 Star HD channels across genres and languages; with a strong live cricketing calendar this year and VIVO IPL 2021 just around the corner, we want consumers to experience the sheer delight and stadium-like feeling that our HD channels can provide. It is the right time for consumers to enhance their viewing experience with a Star HD channel subscription. Hence, this campaign is aimed at bridging the awareness gap and in helping consumers realize the relevance of recharging their Star HD channels.”

The campaign is driven by a well-conceptualized film that draws a parallel to people’s innate habit of keeping things in their homes for show value rather than using it for their intended purpose. Owning a fancy, flat-screen HD TV is something that elevates the social status of an individual, and the campaign cheekily nudges the consumer to elevate the value of their HD TV ‘Apne HD TV Ka Naam Roshan Kijiye’ by subscribing to Star HD channels. The campaign will also feature some of the most loved characters from the Star India Network endorsing the Real HD experience.

