Star India asks BCCI for discount in current deal: Reports
Byju's asks cricket board to encash bank guarantee
Star India, which holds home season cricket media rights, has asked the BCCI for a Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, according to media rights. Also, jersey sponsor Byju's, which has opted out, wants the cricket board to encash bank guarantee worth an estimated Rs 140 crore to honour the current agreement.
The BCCI top brass reportedly deliberated on the two subjects in a meeting on Monday.
Star, which had paid Rs 6138.1 for India's international and domestic cricket rights for the 2018-2023 period, has asked for an approximate Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, as per the reports.
"The issue was discussed at length but the board is yet to take a final call on it," the reports quoted a BCCI source as saying.
Byju's, in November informed the BCCI its decision to exit as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team but the board asked the edtech company to continue until at least March 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prasar Bharati to overhaul transmitters on Indo-Nepal border, Jammu & Kashmir: Report
CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said that efforts will be made to further strengthen AIR and DD under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati will upgrade its transmitters, especially the "weak" ones along the Indo-Nepal border, and Jammu and Kashmir said a report quoting its top executive Gaurav Dwivedi.
He said that efforts will be made to strengthen All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network (BIND) scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for the upgrade and expansion of broadcasting infrastructure till 2025-2026.
The report says that Prasar Bharati will recruit more engineers and technicians and also rope in in-house and outside professionals to run the upgraded infrastructures.
Dwivedi also added that areas on the border and further are prioritised for the overhaul. Apart from 100W transmitters, FM transmitters of 10 KW and higher capacities are being installed to improve the coverage by more than 600,000 sq km.
More than 80,000 free DD DTH receiver sets will be distributed as a plan to expand Prasar Bharati's reach in the extremism-affected border areas, strategic locations and aspirational districts, said the report.
The broadcaster will also onboard more correspondents to galvanise news reporting in the areas. The report says that there have been many vacancies for the posts of Europe, Africa and US correspondents.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sr. Journalist Vasindra Mishra rejoins Jantantra TV as News Director
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 10:03 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Vasindra Mishra has rejoined Hindi news channel Jantantra TV as News Director.
Mishra confirmed this development to e4m.
During his earlier stint at Jantantra TV Mishra was working as Editor-in-Chief at the channel and under his leadership Jantantra TV was relaunched
Before resuming his second innings at Jantantra TV, he was serving as the Governor's Nominee on the Board of Management of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades. He has over two decades of experience in the television industry and over a decade in the print industry. Mishra started his career with an English newspaper in Ranchi. He joined Prabhat Khabar in the year 1988 and Amar Ujala in 1989.
After this he moved to Times of India, Lucknow in the year 1995. After fulfilling his responsibility in this newspaper for about two years, he started his new innings in 1997 with Hindustan Times in Lucknow and later joined Zee News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Former Zee News Mumbai Bureau Chief Rakesh Trivedi joins Times Now Navbharat
He has close to two decades of experience in media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 8:48 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Trivedi, former Mumbai Bureau Chief of Zee News has joined Times Now Navbharat as Deputy News Editor, Maharashtra.
He has close to two decades of experience in media.
Trivedi was associated with Zee News for one year and four months from Oct 2021 to Dec 2022. Prior to joining Zee News Trivedi was working as Deputy News Editor at Times Network from Dec 2020 to October 2021. He has also served stints at ABP News, IBN 7 and ETV Marathi in the past.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shamsher Singh quits as Managing Editor of Bharat24
Prior to Bharat24, Singh was Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
Shamsher Singh, who recently joined Bharat24 as Managing Editor, has moved on.
Singh confirmed the development to e4m.
Prior to joining Bharat24, Singh was Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan. He was earlier associated with Republic Bharat.
Singh has 22 years' experience in the media and broadcast industry and has worked with networks like TV Today, India TV and Republic Bharat in his past endeavors. He has also been the winner of the Ram Nath Goenka Award (2008-09) for his exemplary work in journalism.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Not inclined to pass interim order staying NTO 3.0': Kerala HC to AIDCF
The court has listed the matter 8th February 2023 and has asked the parties to complete pleadings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
On Thursday, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0, requesting a stay on the implementation of the same, which is said to come into effect from Feb 1, 2023.
In response, the court indicated that it's not inclined to pass any interim order staying the amendment and also declined to pass any order after hearing detailed arguments.
TRAI was represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who sought to dismiss AIDCF's writ petition. He argued that the amendments were carried out after detailed consultation with the stakeholders and after the Supreme Court upheld TRAI's authority in the matter.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi supported TRAI's amendments and said that there's no case for stay on the amendments.
The court declined to pass an interim order and has listed the matter for February 8, 2023. It has also directed the parties to complete pleadings.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Our focus will be more on news and less on views: Upendra Rai on launch of Bharat Express
Rai, the Chairman, MD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, tells us about the inception of the soon-to-be-launched news channel, its business strategy and more
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
News TV might be a cluttered space but there is always scope for disruptors, men and women with vision and chutzpah.
2023 will see the addition of another news channel -Bharat Express to the long list of over 400 news tv channels in India.
Bharat Express has an aggressive plan to have a pan India presence and also launch a full-fledged business channel too.
We spoke to Upendra Rai, Chairman, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express about his vision for the soon-to-be-launched news channel and more.
Excerpts:
The news space is already cluttered, what is the thought behind launching another news channel?
For the last few years, I have stopped watching news channels. The reason is simple, whenever I watched the news it was just arguments, there was no debate and no news.
As someone who has been part of News TV for close to 25 years, this was disturbing. We cannot remain mute spectators. It’s time to disrupt News TV and bring back news.
I believe news should have its own flow. There is no need to create news and make it unnecessarily dramatic like we see today across most networks. Looking at what is happening in the news space today, there is no doubt that it will be challenging to get the current viewer used to a different flavour of news. News, which is direct, which touches real issues, but we are up for the task because we want to give them a taste of real journalism.
Our editorial take will be different. We will have just one debate show and our focus will be to provide more news and lesser views. Even if this comes at the cost of lesser ratings or lesser revenue initially, we will not compromise on our editorial stand.
Any network is only as good as its people. Give us an idea of the big names that will be part of Bharat Express?
In today’s time, it’s not easy to find talent that aligns with your vision, it took us many months to put together an exceptional team. We received over two thousand applications for various roles and after a rigorous hiring process, we have put together a great team.
My vision is to make Bharat Express a niche news content company and this vision will be enabled by some of the industry veterans who we have roped in.
Some of the big names who will help me realise this vision are Saurabh Sinha, who has joined us as advisor and mentor; Anurag Singh, who will join us from Zee News; veteran journalist Deepak Chaursia who will host a prime-time show on the channel among other renowned names from the industry.
We have also recruited young talent who have not been to any formal media college or university, and this approach is deliberate. We believe that journalists learn more on the job than from formal education.
You are also planning a full-fledged business channel and regional channels in UP and Uttarakhand. Tell us more about that. How soon are you rolling out those?
We will be launching these channels in a phased manner, the first one will be launched after six months. By 2024, our UP and Uttarakhand channels will go live.
If you look at the current revenue models across News TV, it presents a dismal scenario with revenues going down, and sponsors cutting ad spends. In such an environment, what will be your business strategy?
While I agree that the current revenue models are not delivering but it does not mean the news business has no scope. This is the time to pivot, to deliver more value to the sponsors and viewers and all the stakeholders. One has to rethink and reimage the news space and see how one can deliver maximum value with limited resources and that will define our business strategy too.
Also, when I look at my life journey so far, things have worked in my favour and I go with that belief as we launch Bharat Express.
What is your view on the ratings system?
I don't want to say much on that, but at the same time we will not just be working for the ratings alone, I'm very clear on this. It will always be news first for us.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AIDCF goes to court against TRAI tariff amendment
The Kerala High Court is likely to hear the petition this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0. The case is still pending and will most likely be heard this week.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
AIDCF is India's apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs). AIDCF works towards the overall growth of the sector and creates an environment for not only complete digitization of cable TV under regulatory guidelines but also delivers the benefits of digital services to the people of India thus fulfilling the dream of 'True Digital India.'
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry, and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
The cable federation also stated that TRAI failed to consider that this trend of decline is disturbing for the authority and all stakeholders in the broadcasting and cable industry, except the large broadcasters, who have a presence in the alternative space of OTT services.
AIDCF in its petition said TRAI has taken no steps to address that the MRP of driver channels of premiere broadcasters have increased between 200- 400% in a period of around two years of time, i.e. from 2019 to 2021. While the MRPs of such channels were already increased between 150-200% during the implementation of New Telecom Regulatory Framework/the Principal Regulations in 2019, the prices have yet again been increased by the broadcasters by further 20-30% in 2021. This has Ied to consumers to shell out over approximately 200-400% of additional costs on the MRPs of the premiere channels since 2019, the body said.
In the new amended tariff order and regulation, TRAI has gone back to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all the channels in a bouquet.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube