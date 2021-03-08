Star & Disney India launches Business Employee Resource Groups for women, LGBTQ+ staffers

These groups will represent and support the diverse communities that make up the workforce and are open to all employees

Underlining its company-wide commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion, Star & Disney India have introduced Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs), a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ+ employees, to foster an equal, inclusive, and bias-free workplace. These groups will represent and support the diverse communities that make up the workforce and are open to all employees. Each BERG offers opportunities to network and connects with peers, participate in outreach and mentoring programs, acquire new skills, and enhance leadership capabilities.

Additionally, marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Star & Disney India have launched the #BreakTheLoop, an impactful campaign, that vocalizes the internal fears that arise from socialization and inspires women to challenge them. Disney+ Hotstar has also added a ‘Female Leads’ section on the app that showcases inspiring stories about women. This collection is accessible on the home screen and encompasses English and Hindi shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hotstar Specials, and Star Plus as well as regional content from the Star portfolio in Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.

“We, at Star & Disney India, are deeply committed to imbibing diverse and inclusive ethos, reflected not just in our stories and shows, but also across our workplace. We are focused on attracting and developing a high-performing workforce at every level and in the process striking a fine gender balance. As India’s preferred broadcaster and streaming platform, we aim to enrich the viewing experience through authentic and inclusive stories, while nurturing a culture where everyone is seen, heard, and represented.” said Amita Maheshwari, Head – Human Resources, APAC & India, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, The Walt Disney Company.

Star & Disney India have introduced BERGs to focus on a multidimensional approach to cultivate a culture that thrives on compassion, equality, openness, and transparency. Intensifying its focus on improving the gender balance, the organization aims to increase the representation of women in leadership roles to spearhead its next phase of growth.

The #BreakTheLoop film traces the journey of a young girl to an old woman and the pressures she inherits because of her gender. At every pivotal step of life, the girl/ woman wonders if she is, or she can be. The nagging circle of self-doubt that comes with gender expectations plays on a loop and becomes a wall between her and her unique individuality. The month-long campaign focuses on challenging self-limiting beliefs via a series of posters and also celebrating inspiring women employees.

Star & Disney India have been promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion, with the company’s benefit offerings designed to make the workplace safe, and meet the varied and evolving needs of diverse employees across businesses. Some of the company’s health & wellness benefits include 6+6* months maternity leave, 4-week paternity leave, IVF Benefits, insurance cover for employees (including LGBTQ+) and his/her family (dependents).

The company is committed to constantly innovate and provide a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace where everyone can contribute, grow, and help create world-class entertainment.

