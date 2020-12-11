Kevin Vaz named CEO - Infotainment, Kids & Regional - Star & Disney India

Vaz has taken over the reins from Anuradha Aggarwal who has stepped down from her role Head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 4:44 PM
kevin vaz

Star & Disney India has expanded Kevin Vaz's role to CEO of Infotainment and Kids. Vaz, who has been with the company for over two decades, will also continue to helm the network's regional channel portfolio across Maharashtra, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Vaz has taken over the reins from Anuradha Aggarwal who has stepped down from her role Head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster at Disney-Star India. She joined the network in July 2019 from Marico, where she was the CMO. Prior to that, Aggarwal was associated with brands like HUL, Vodafone and Mondelz. Kevin Vaz has taken over the reins from Aggarwal. 

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Star and Disney India Anuradha Aggarwal Kevin Vaz
Show comments
You May Also Like
BBC Studios - Lionsgate Play

BBC Studios partners with Lionsgate Play in India for Premium British Dramas
4 hours ago

coca-cola - for media creative agency

Coca-Cola launches global creative and media agency reviews: Reports
4 hours ago

essence

Essence wins integrated media duties for Mamaearth
6 hours ago