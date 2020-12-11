Kevin Vaz named CEO - Infotainment, Kids & Regional - Star & Disney India

Vaz has taken over the reins from Anuradha Aggarwal who has stepped down from her role Head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster

Star & Disney India has expanded Kevin Vaz's role to CEO of Infotainment and Kids. Vaz, who has been with the company for over two decades, will also continue to helm the network's regional channel portfolio across Maharashtra, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Vaz has taken over the reins from Anuradha Aggarwal who has stepped down from her role Head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster at Disney-Star India. She joined the network in July 2019 from Marico, where she was the CMO. Prior to that, Aggarwal was associated with brands like HUL, Vodafone and Mondelz. Kevin Vaz has taken over the reins from Aggarwal.