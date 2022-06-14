Sr. journalist Tanvie Shukla joins fantasy sports platform Dream 11

She has joined the fantasy sports platform as Consultant, Policy Communication.

Sr Journalist Tanvie Shukla, who was working as Consulting Editor with India Ahead till recently, has joined fantasy sports platform Dream 11 as Consultant, Policy Communication.

Prior to India Ahead, Shukla was associated with Mirror Now as Sr. Editor, Broadcast and Digital.

Shukla has over 15 years of experience across broadcast, digital and print media. Prior to joining Mirror Now, Shukla was working as Deputy News Editor at Times Now. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18, Bloomberg TV India and DNA in the past.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)