Strategy for 'Pushpa Impossible' focused more on engagement & outreach: Vaishali Sharma

Sony SAB launched a brand campaign "MainKhushTohFamilyKhush" for its popular show Pushpa Impossible, which debuted a year ago. The aim is to underscore the significance of women prioritizing their happiness while striving to keep their families happy, a message that was introduced through a compelling promo. The campaign has garnered considerable attention for its resonating message, particularly among women across the country.

According to Vaishali Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, SET & Sony MAX Movies Cluster, most media entertainment brands or channels or platforms, don't create a brand out of the entity that they have programmed on but Sony SAB decided to do that.

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Sharma shared that the show took off really well. “It's a beautiful story and we felt that it really resonated with a lot of women in their issues and problems. The value and the kind of attitude that the show has is something very refreshing. As Sony SAB, we are forward-looking and a progressive brand. We really believe in empowering women and expressing them in a real way.”

"We made a campaign out of it because we realised one very important thing is that if you look at women today, especially after they are married or have children, they tend to deprioritize themselves," she continued. “They tend to disregard their own needs and goals, as well as their own happiness. This was a very powerful insight we came up with. Another thing we realised is that if women are happy, people around her in the family are also happy and this is where we came up with the entire brand campaign- MainKhushTohMeriFamilyKhush,” she added.

The channel shot the brand campaign with the main lead- Pushpa inspiring women to not give up on their dreams. As a part of this campaign, the channel also did an audio-visual experiment with real women to give out a message "Don’t feel guilty; think about yourself."



To create a buzz around the campaign, the lead of the show Pushpa also seen in a talk with a popular influencer Falguni Vasavada. The channel also went out on platforms like Sheros and She The People to initiate conversation around the issue. “It was a very engagement-heavy campaign where the character spoke to like-minded influencers, women who brought a change in the lives of many people,” shared Sharma.

According to Sharma, television channels are actually one of the very influential mediums in the lives of many women across tier II and tier III cities and metros. “How do we help create a positive change amongst the viewers? How do we add value to their life? And how do we bring them inspiration to touch and uplift their own lives? That was the agenda. We could have done one promo and get done with it, but for us, that wasn’t enough. We wanted to reach out to as many women as possible.”

According to Sharma, the campaign was made to strongly resonate with millions of people through strategic collaborations across media, with new-age media and influencers, which led to strong interaction across platforms and enhanced show viewing.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen a 20% hike in our reach across the market. In the markets like Delhi, MP, Gujarat and Mumbai we have clearly seen an upswing in terms of ratings. As per our data, we've been seeing many new viewers sampling the show,” shared Sharma.

Speaking on how the marketing strategy is different for the show Pushpa Impossible as compared to the campaigns launched for the newly launched show, Sharma said that the marketing strategy for the show was more focused on engagement and outreach.

"It wasn't only to increase visibility or reach; rather, it was more of an engagement lead, which would likely spread word of mouth widely. As opposed to other initiatives, this one is not about encouraging people to watch Pushpa through using OOH, print commercials, or YouTube advertisements. It uses a very different method of promotion. The campaign's sole message was to be motivated by Pushpa and to reflect on oneself. In light of the fact that the campaign was a brand Pushpa, the strategy, which was engagement and outreach-led, was extremely different.”

Speaking about the media mix for the campaign, Sharma shared that the media mix for the campaign was a digitally engaging media mix. “We spoke to a lot of influencers, used the YouTube campaign plus television which is our own network for the campaign.”

