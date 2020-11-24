Senior journalist and anchor Smita Sharma joins India Ahead as Contributing Editor

Sharma is a senior award winning independent journalist who has a rich body of work in English and Hindi spanning across prominent newsrooms in India.

In more than 17 years of journalism, she has worked with Print, Television, and Digital Newsrooms including The Tribune, IBN7/ CNN-IBN, India TodayTV/ Aajtak, DD News and TV9 Bharatvarsh as a Prime Time Anchor and Foreign Policy Incharge.

Over the years she has criss crossed the length and breadth of India to report on natural calamities, social strife, elections and politics to humanitarian stories . She has traveled globally to US, Iran, Pakistan, China, Syria, UK, Australia among others to cover international summits, elections, foreign policy developments and major terror strikes including in Paris ,Dhaka and Colombo. Her interviews with national and international leaders including Wang Yi, Pervez Musharraf, Imran Khan, Malala Yusufzai, Julie Bishop, John McCain and many others made headlines.

Speaking on the appointment, India Ahead Editor In a chief Bhupendra Chaubey said , “ We are very excited to have smita on board. I have been a huge admirer of Smita’s work over the years. As India Ahead grows into being the countries sensible multi platform news entity , Smita’s contribution will bring in immense value to the group “