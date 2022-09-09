Shivang Mathur joins TV9 Bharatvarsh as Associate Editor

Mathur was earlier with India Ahead

Senior Journalist Shivang Mathur has joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Associate Editor. He was earlier with India Ahead.

Mathur has worked with several leading news organisations like News 24, Dainik Jagran and ANI.

Mathur has a vast experience of working with TV, Print and Digital.

He is also the recipient of ENBA Best Spot Reporter 2016. Mathur was awarded Excellence in Journalism Award at the 8th Global Journalism Festival.

