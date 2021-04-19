India Ahead continues to consolidate its position in Southern States

News channel India Ahead continues with its clearly focussed position in southern states. After its daily afternoon offering looking at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kerala, the channel is starting off with a daily show focussing on Tamil Nadu.



Its core USP is that, unlike other attempts, “Vanakkam Tamil Nadu“, as the show is called, isn’t about north-splaining of Tamil Nadu. To be led by Sandhya Ravishankar, the show promises to give a voice to the people of Tamil Nadu on a national scale.



Speaking on the show, Editor-in-Chief Bhupendra Chaubey remarked “At India Ahead, our motto is clear! To be with people. Tamil Nadu is a huge state. A lot of national media gets interested and forgets about states like Tamil Nadu only around big events. Our attempt is to be in every living room in Tamil Nadu. There are a lot of tech innovations we are bringing in with this show. Viewers would love to be a part of this."

