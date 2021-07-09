Times Now’s Aditi Ananthanarayanan to join India Ahead News as Political Editor

Ananthanarayanan was earlier associated with India Today.

Aditi Ananthanarayanan , Special Correspondent and News Anchor at Times Network will be joining India Ahead as Political Editor.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development.

Ananthanarayanan was earlier associated with India Today. She holds Masters in Mass Communication from the prestigious Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.

