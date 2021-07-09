Times Now’s Aditi Ananthanarayanan to join India Ahead News as Political Editor

Ananthanarayanan was earlier associated with India Today.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 5:51 PM
Aditi Ananthanarayanan

Aditi Ananthanarayanan , Special Correspondent and News Anchor at Times Network will be joining India Ahead as Political Editor.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development.

Ananthanarayanan was earlier associated with India Today. She holds Masters in Mass Communication from the prestigious Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Times now India Ahead News Aditi Ananthanarayanan internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
horlicks

Horlicks emerges as biggest brand in BARC Week 26
13 hours ago

barc

Star Plus maintains lead position in HSM and across genre: BARC Week 26
1 day ago

TV

DPOs hit hard by second Covid-19 wave as inactive subscriber base grows manifold
1 day ago