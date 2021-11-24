RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets top news channel editors in Noida

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with senior editors of leading news channels in Greater Noida, as per media reports. Apart from Bhagwat, RSS Western UP Regional Head Surya Prakash Tonk, and RSS National Communications Head Ram Lal were also part of the meeting.

The editors who attended the meeting included Sudarshan News Editor Suresh Chavhanke, Aaj Tak Executive Editor and anchor Sayeed Ansari, Network18 Group Managing Editor Brijesh Kumar Singh, ABP News VP - News and Production Sumit Awasthi, ABP News Anchor Vikas Bhadauria, India Today Senior Executive Editor and Anchor Gaurav Sawant, News24 Editor Anurradha Prasad, India Today Group News Director Supriya Prasad, and Times Network Group Editor Navika Kumar.

A photo of the meeting featuring the above-mentioned names has surfaced on Twitter. The meeting reportedly lasted two hours during which many issues of national importance were discussed.