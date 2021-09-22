Rohit Sardana Foundation starts operation on his 42nd Birthday today

The foundation aims to create social impact in journalism and encourage, empower and support journalism that puts nation-first.

On his 42nd birthday today, Rohit Sardana foundation, named after Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away due earlier this year has become operational.

Rohit Sardana foundation is a social impact trust established by his wife Pramila Dixit. Rohit Sardana had many plans and dreams for Indian journalism. The foundation aims to execute his plans to bring a massive impact in the field of journalism.

In addition, the trust has also launched a fundraiser to support the cause of nationalistic journalism in the country.

