Rohit Sardana Foundation starts operation on his 42nd Birthday today

Updated: Sep 22, 2021 8:10 PM
On his 42nd birthday today, Rohit Sardana foundation, named after Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away due earlier this year has become operational.

 The foundation aims to create social impact in journalism and encourage, empower and support journalism that puts nation-first.

 Rohit Sardana foundation is a social impact trust established by his wife Pramila Dixit. Rohit Sardana had many plans and dreams for Indian journalism. The foundation aims to execute his plans to bring a massive impact in the field of journalism.

 In addition, the trust has also launched a fundraiser to support the cause of nationalistic journalism in the country. 

