Reckitt topples HUL again to dominate top ten advertisers list: BARC week 19

Reckitt (India) has emerged as the largest advertisers in week 19 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The company's brands also dominated the top ten brands list this week from the leading brand, Dettol Toilet Soaps to Dettol Multi-use wipes, which are all in the top ten list.

Reckitt (India) replaced Hindustan Unilever and led the advertiser’s list in week 19. The company registered 5558.14 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by HUL in the second position with 4734.3 (000 secs) ad volume. Meanwhile, Cadbury India stood at third spot with 794.7 (000 secs) ad volume and Brooke Bond Lipton India on the fourth position with 771.55 (000 secs) ad volume.

Procter & Gamble, Pepsi Co, and Colgate Palmolive India bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 721.35, 669.92, and 613.78 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. While, ITC Ltd, the new entrant Marico Ltd, and Wipro Ltd stood at eight, ninth and tenth positions with 543.16, 517.57, and 516.17 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Toilet Soaps led the top ten brands list this week with 623.82 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Lizol on the second spot with 538.31 (000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Liquid Soap on the third spot with 462.38 (000 secs) ad volume.

Meanwhile, Dettol Intense Cool Soap, Harpic, and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 381.66, 365.94, and 364.69 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Laundry Sanitizer, Harpic Power Plus, and Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth position with 364.68, 346.98, and 334.14 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Multi-use Wipes stood at the tenth position with 331.12 (000 secs) ad volume.















