Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tells Shashi Tharoor not to "pass judgement on brands"

The two politicians sparred on Twitter after Tharoor reprimanded big brands for not having the 'moral courage' of Parle in the light of the recent TRP manipulation racket

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shot back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who, on Twitter, rebuked major brands for "financing hate through ads." Rathore replied to Tharoor's tweet, asking him to not pass judgements on a case that's already under the scrutiny of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, of which the latter is the chairman.

INC MP Tharoor addressed Raymonds, Muthoot Group, Jio, Max Bupa, Kent, Air India, Star Health, Star Health Insurance, Nissan, Dabur, Mahindra, Amazon, Samsung, Sony, Maruti, Nerolac and Toyota in his tweet, comparing them to Parle who took a stand against television news channels who promoted "toxic content."

You have donned the hat of judge jury and executioner @ShashiTharoor !!!

That too on the subject under scrutiny of Parliamentary ‘Standing Committee of IT’ of which you happen to be the chairman.

Why have members, witnesses and experts then? https://t.co/RoB8RzVL6D — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 19, 2020

Recently, the Mumbai Police claimed that it unearthed a racket where certain TV news channels were manipulating TRPs. Following this, brands like Dollar, Amul and Bajaj other than Parle had decided to stop giving their businesses to these channels.