Prasar Bharati invites bids for vacant DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots via 56th e-auction

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is inviting applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period from 01.01.2022 to 31.03.2022 through the 56th online e-auction process which is likely to be held on 24th December.

The Pro-rata starting reserve price for News & Current Affairs (Hindi) Channels, News & Current Affairs (English), and News & Current Affairs (Punjabi) Channels are Rs 5,51,25,000.



The reserve price for GEC and movie channels is Rs 4,12,69,000 and Rs 3,33,75,000 respectively.



In the case of All Music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, GEC (Bhojpuri), Movies (Bhojpuri), and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels, the reserve price is Rs 2,93,61,000.



For All other remaining Genre (Language) Channels and Teleshopping (Regional) channels, the reserve price is Rs 1,94,18,000.



The public notice states that only satellite channels licensed by the I&B ministry for downlinking in India would be allotted slots on DD Free Dish. Only license holder company or their authorized distributor partners can apply for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.



In case the applicant company is other than a licensee, the document/agreement signed between license Holder Company and Applicant Company authorizing the applicant/bidder for distribution of the channel and bidding on behalf of the licensee must be submitted. International Public Broadcasters licensed/registered/permitted by the Ministry of I&B can also participate in e-auction.



The e-auction will be Bucket-wise starting with the bucket having the highest reserve price i.e from Bucket ‘C’ and will progressively go down in the order of reserve price.



The notice further reads that broadcasters desirous of allotment of the slot on DD Free Dish are required to provide clear and unambiguous proof in support of genre classification of their channel. In case of lack of clarity, ambiguity, or conflicting information, applications will be deemed ineligible and may be summarily rejected. For details please refer checklist of documents provided with the application form.



Successful bidders will be required to make the payments in two monthly installments as per the payment schedule prescribed under clause (5) of the policy guidelines for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots. Each installment will be 1/2 of the difference of bid amount and participation fee.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)