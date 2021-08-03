PCI has proposed constitution of Media Council for all platforms: Anurag Thakur

The I&B Minister said this while responding to a question in Rajya Sabha

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for establishing a Media Council that encompasses all media platforms like TV, print and digital.

"The Ministry had earlier received a proposal from the Press Council of India regarding constitution of Media Council encompassing various media platforms," Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur said, while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Thakur also said that the three mediums have different regulatory mechanisms. "At present, separate regulatory mechanisms exist for different media platforms - Press Council of India under the Press Council Act,1978 for print media, Cable TV Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 for television and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the Information Technology Act, 2000 for digital news publishers and OTT platforms," he noted.

Last year, the PCI had informed its members about its resolve to recommend to the Centre to make suitable amendments to the existing Press Council Act, 1978 to include electronic media, news channels, e-papers, social media etc under one legislation.

In a letter dated September 29, 2020, the PCI had told its members that the decision to recommend a Media Council was in continuation of the council’s belief that “when the print media has a watchdog in the Press Council of India, in the opinion of the council, clearly, something parallel is advisable for the entire media".

This includes newspapers and periodicals in print or other form, e-newspapers, news portals, social media and any other platforms of news dissemination besides electronic media (TV channels as also radio).

