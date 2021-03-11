Opposition leaders are flouting Covid rules in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Accusing the opposition leaders of flouting Covid-19 norms causing a resurgence of infection, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar has said that opposition leaders who are idolised by people are setting bad examples by flouting the Covid norms and pushing Mumbai and Maharashtra towards a second lockdown and people will not forgive them.

While emphasizing that the 3T formula of tracing, testing, and treatment of Covid patients is continuing and public toilets are sanitized three to four times a day, Pednekar said opposition leaders are doing doublespeak by not wearing masks and at the same time trolling the ruling MVA government.

She was speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now during the webcast of the Visionary Talk series, held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

‘‘The problem is that opposition political leaders are not wearing masks and yet they troll us on the other side. The virus is very dangerous. They should understand that their leader must follow basic Covid norms. Only recently BMC in its advisory has said to follow basic Covid -19 norms or else there could be another lockdown again. As the opposition, if they want to push Mumbai and Maharashtra towards lockdown, the people of this state will not forgive them. ‘I will not wear a mask or follow Covid norms’ is an example they are setting on purpose. These political leaders are idolized by many people yet they are adamant about not wearing a mask.”

Pednekar said that handling of Covid in Maharashtra and especially in the congested city of Mumbai by the MVA government is a political victory. Without taking singular credit she said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has proved that to achieve good and effective results, you have to work together with your allies. Right from the top, from BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to the bottom with BMC ward boys and laborers, police, civil society, political leaders and representatives worked together in a chain to control the virus and were able to control the infection numbers in big slum pockets of Worli, Dharavi, K West and K East wards.

Hailing it a collective victory for every Mumbaikar and Maharashtrian, the Mayor said that MC Chahal walked 4-5 kms inside slums pockets, visited homes to get first-hand experience of the Covid situation. To keep their families safe from infection, BMC ward officials did not even go home for 3-4 months and lived out of their offices. As compared to the rest of the world having 2nd and 3rd and 4th lockdowns, Mumbai has had only one lockdown and is able to do unparalleled work to control Covid infection.

While responding to a question on recurring issues of waterlogging and potholes in Mumbai when Shiv Sena has been controlling the BMC for the last 30 years, Pednekar who is a Shiv Sena leader said the issue of potholes is not limited to the city of Mumbai and work to fix potholes is under process. She added that the BMC has even been awarded for providing 99% pure drinking water to the city.”

Calling out the opposition to stop making false allegations, she assured that waterlogging in the city has reduced and condition of roads is better than last year.

“Shiv Sena has always been connected to Mumbai. During the pandemic, Shiv Sena has worked really hard to help the people of Mumbai. You cannot take Shiv Sena out from the heart of Mumbai. Similarly, people of Mumbai are at the heart of Shiv Sena,” said Pednekar.

