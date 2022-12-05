On the last day of Adani Group’s open offer, NDTV shares at 5% lower circuit
As per BSE data, the open offer garnered a subscription of 53,27,989 equity shares
On the last day of Adani Group's open offer, NDTV shares traded at a 5% lower circuit.
Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV began on November 22 and was scheduled to close on December 5. The open offer did not fully subscribe, as per the latest update on BSE and NSE. Adani garnered around 58 lakh equity shares of NDTV which was not even half of the total size in the open offer.
As per BSE data, the open offer garnered a subscription of 53,27,989 equity shares accounting for 31.79% of the total offered size of over 1.67 crore equity shares. The data is updated till 4 pm on Monday.
On BSE, NDTV shares closed at ₹393.90 apiece down by 4.95%. During trading hours, the stock clocked its 5% lower circuit of ₹393.70 apiece. Its market cap is near ₹2,540 crore. Last week, on Friday, NDTV shares closed at ₹414.40 apiece.
NDTV stock opened on a broadly flat note at ₹413 a piece, however, picked momentum in early trading hours to reach an intraday high of ₹424 apiece but soon after corrected to drop to the lower circuit on BSE.
Will always remember that red mike: Ravish Kumar
The subscriber count of Kumar's YouTube channel has gone up from 7 lakh to more than 15 lakh in a day since he put out a video talking about his resignation from NDTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:44 PM | 3 min read
A day after announcing his resignation from NDTV, veteran journalist Ravish Kumar has released a video on his YouTube channel, saying “he will always remember that red mike.”
In the heartfelt video uploaded on his YouTube channel called Ravish Kumar Official, the journalist said, “9 PM used to be on my mind as soon as I woke up in the morning. But now there will be no 9 PM, no prime-time.”
“I don't know what I will do at 9 PM now. I love television. I will always remember that red mike.”
Thanking people for giving him love and support, Kumar said, “At a time when the people in power tried to silence my voice, it was the people of the country that showed immense love towards me. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without my viewers. I urge them all to continue supporting my work, which will now be on my YouTube channel and Facebook page,” Kumar said in his video. Kumar shared that viewers have been his real editor, who have praised him for good work as well as expressed disappointement when his work was not good enough.
Kumar shared that it is the viewers' support which is allowing many journalists to express their views on Youtube and Twitter fearlessly. "You have been supporting many websites through subscription. In today's times, viewers are the biggest institutions of journalism. Journalism does not exist in instituions these days, it exists in the people. It is because of the support of the viewers that journalists are today asking questions fearlessly. This has been the biggest contribution of you viewers to journalism."
"It is possible that someone might trample the voice of the people, trample the democracy, but you viewers give us strength. I am proud of you viewers."
Commenting on the state of journalism in the country, the journalist said, "Media today has beome the voice of the powerful and not the people. The media in India has changed. The ecosystem of journalism in India is dying. The youngsters who are studying to become journalists will have to do the job of brokers.”
Looking back at his 26-year-long journey at NDTV, Kumar said he joined the channel in 1996 as a translator. In his initial days at the channel, he said, his job was to go through the letters written by viewers. “I still do that. Even today, you send thousands of messages…I even get handwritten letters!”
Kumar also made a special mention of his women colleagues. "On this day, i would specially want to remember my women colleagues. The honesty and ethics with which they work is commendable, he said.
Ending his long journey with NDTV India, Kumar on Wednesday resigned as its senior executive editor.
In an internal mail, the channel stated that Ravish’s resignation came into effect immediately. “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish did. This reflects in the immense feedback about him — in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail. “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” the mail read.
The subscriber count of Kumar's YouTube channel has gone up from 7 lakh to more than 15 lakh in a day after his resignation from NDTV.
‘Upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain’
Yash Chawla, Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV, shares his feeling on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
“I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy, said Yash Chawla, Google Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV.
Putting up a post on his LinkedIn profile about the founder Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR after a takeover by the Adani Group, Chawla remembered his time at the company and his interactions with the Roys.
“It’s a weird feeling. I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy.
I still remember my first interaction with this maverick story teller. ‘Don’t chase what the Govt is trying to tell you, that’s propaganda, always go for what the govt is trying to hide from you, THAT IS NEWS’,” he wrote.
“There was a learning in every single interaction with Doc whether it was over coffee, chai or Nimbu Pani. Thank you for the opportunity. My life changed when I joined this beautiful organization some 15 years ago and it was a privilege to learn and grow here for close to a decade. Made some amazing friends, some relations for life and found my partner in crime Namita Mittal for this lifetime and beyond!,” he added.
Licences of three MSOs cancelled in a month
Total number of registered MSOs stand at 1748 as of November 30, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) cancelled the licences of three multi-system operators (MSOs) in a month, October 31 and November 30, 2022. Amaravara Indigital Media Services, Star Digital Cable Network and Digital Homecast Network had their MSO licence cancelled.
Further, the ministry granted only one new MSO licence between October 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022. ST Broadband Cable Service is the only MSO to receive the new licence on November 11, 2022.
MIB also granted three provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd and M/s Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt. Ltd.
Also, MIB closed the application of SITI Digital Home Cast Narwana Pvt. Ltd. as the applicant failed to submit requisite documents.
The total number of registered MSOs has declined to 1748 as of November 30, 2022 from 1753 on October 31, 2022.
NDTV will forever be associated with the Roys: Rajdeep Sardesai
Senior Indian Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wistfully remembers the contributions of Prannoy and Radhika Roy to the Indian TV news ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 2:41 PM | 4 min read
The Indian media landscape has undergone a big shift in recent days following Adani Group's acquisition of NDTV. After the media group's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited transferred 99.5% of its stocks to Adani Group, founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy stepped down as its directors, marking a watershed moment in the world of Indian news media.
The Roys have played an instrumental role in shaping the Indian news media ecosystem. In 1984, they co-founded NDTV, which pioneered independent news broadcasting in India. It is also launched the first 24X7 news channel and lifestyle channel in the country.
Their stepping down has caused a mixed reaction amidst the media fratnernity, among them is senior India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who remembers Roys' contributions wistfully.
He shared a Facebook post in which he recollected fond memories of working with the Roys.
"There are times in life you ask: yeh kahan aa gaye hum! Last night was one such. On the road in Gujarat through the day, I returned totally fatigued to the hotel room to read the news of Prannoy and Radhika Roy having resigned from the board of the NDTV holding company. A flash of emotions, sentimentality and a wave of nostalgia gripped me but most of all, a sense of acute sadness."
When the history of Indian tv news is written the Roys will get pride of place along with likes of Aroon Purie as early pioneers. The Roys commitment to building a news institution that nurtured talent and gave so many of us the wings to fly and soar will remain their abiding legacy. In particular, I will always respect the genuinely humane manner in which every staff member was treated through good times and bad, one reason why NDTV was always ‘family’ for so many, an egalitarian work ethic in which the cameraperson or OB driver often became your buddy for life.
At a personal level, doing live elections with Dr Roy remains an unforgettable memory as does the opportunity to be part of the team that built a network that became a household name . I am just grateful for having been part of those heady days. Maybe it was a quieter, gentler time with less manic competition, maybe we didn’t always get it right but it was surely a period when we didn’t have to look over our shoulder to worry about who in power might be offended by a story or a sharp remark in a live debate.
I don’t know what lies ahead for NDTV and the Roys but I will always be their well wisher and admirer. Eight years ago, I saw a channel/network that one had worked to build from scratch being taken over overnight leading to a forced exit : it took me some time to get over it, made me realise who my friends really are but I now believe that it’s all part of life’s uncertain journey: main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya is a life anthem!.
NDTV will now have new owners with their own ideas but the name will forever be associated with the Roys who put their sweat and toil to take a small operation from a GK 1 basement where I first joined in 1994 into a vibrant national network. Let me not say too much more at this moment but leave this post with a photo that says it all: 1998-99 in a general election at the time.
Guess the figure on the extreme left! As I said: kahan Gaye woh din when a tv studio was space for intelligent conversation with alternate viewpoints and no one being dubbed ‘anti national’! As for those on social media who are rejoicing today. , go get a life. Better still, build a channel of your own!"
'NDTV's legacy carries in each one of us'
Tehseen Zaidi, Head, Communications, Syngenta India, writes on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigning from the RRPR board
By Tehseen Zaidi | Dec 1, 2022 2:52 PM | 3 min read
Tehseen Zaidi, who was formerly with NDTV, has put up a social media post on the resigning of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the RRPR board.
End of an era!!!!!! End of an honest television journalism nurtured and promoted by prannoy Roy If the news of Dr Roy resigning is true then its an end of an institution & a big family which Dr Roy and Mrs Roy together created & nurtured. On my last day at NDTV I went teary eyed & got a warm hug from Dr Roy, Mrs Roy and my mentor Sonia Singh who motivated me & encouraged me to take up the new assignment. I refused to work at a competitor organisation who offered me 40 percent hike as I felt I will not have the courage to be an NDTV competitor & chose to join an NGO. My only sentence while saying good bye was apart from anything else I was in love with the staircase from where I will go to my workstation.
Seeing NDTV been taken over for me is like standing in the rubble of my childhood home after an earthquake. I know things are happening for better but the nostalgia is there. NDTV's legacy carries in each one of us, wherever we go we take our learnings and values of NDTV with us. NDTV is and will be a family with loads of love, affection, discipline & care inculcated in each one of us by @Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (Mrs Roy as we lovingly call her). I will like to start with 1) as a youngster who joined media out of passion and the love for NDTV, it was a dream come true. After few months of working with NDTV I learnt ethical reporting - reporting which is factually correct, we never bothered about TRPs, content - ethical news was foremost. Dr Roy refused to put the 26/11 visuals saying he doesn’t want TRPs and told me not to make this mistake as it will put many lives at stake.
2) I found my life partner at NDTV. It was the only media house who encouraged couples and had a creche facility with Dr Nazli personally taking care of each and every aspect from deworming of kids to their study & playtime. 7 dedicated employees to take care of kids round the clock, we had the liberty to walk into the NDTV creche & feed our kids, play with them anytime. Because of NDTV I had a work life balance. 6 months maternity was only provided by NDTV along with maternity benefits.
3) All our meals were taken care by NDTV and it was one big family who was always there to help and support anyway. Dr Roy told us to address the office assitants and driver as 'Sir', that is the kind of values we learnt at NDTV. Our birthdays were specially celebrated at NDTV, we used to cut cakes together. Dr Roy knew all of us personally & used to address us by our first names. Whenever we meet he will open the door for me to step in and then will in his polite tone ask- when are you making kebabs for us.
Special pick and drop was available for female employees working late hours. Guards were instructed to escort us till our house in the drop-back. While waiting for an interview outside a minister's house we will receive all our meals, juices and fruits nicely packed. I hope NDTV will be able to maintain the same standards with or without Prannoy Roy.
MIB caps no. of PS channels for MSOs at 5% of total channel carrying capacity
MSOs providing platform services channels are also required to apply for registration of their PS channels with the MIB
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has decided to prescribe guidelines for the regulation of platform services offered by Multi-System Operators (MSOs).
Now, all MSOs providing platform services channels are required to apply for registration of their PS channels with MIB on www.ncw.broadcastscva.gov.in portal and are to comply with the guidelines prescribed by the government.
The Cable television Networks Rules, 1994, permit Multi-System Operators to transmit their own programming service, either directly to their own subscribers or through one or more Local Cable Operators. These own programming services referred to as 'Platform Services (PS)', which also include most 'local channels', are exclusive programming services being generated at the local level offered by MSOs.
The guidelines for Regulation of Platform Services offered by Multi-System Operators says that all MSOs shall register their PS channels online with the MIB on the Broadcast Seva portal with a one-time registration fee Rs 1000 per PS channel.
Also, the validity of the registration of PS channels shall be coterminous with the registration of the MSO. Extension of the registration / period of the MSO would simultaneously extend the validity of the registered PS channels offered; consequently, there is no renewal requirement for the registration of PS channels.
All MSOs are required to be security cleared for offering PS channels. If at any time MIB obtains security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered on PS and which has been registered on the online system is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest. MIB may require the MSO to withdraw from the distribution of the PS Channel or the programming service or cancel the registration. Security clearance will also be required whenever there is a change in ownership control of an MSO entity.
MSOs providing platform services shall make full disclosure about the ownership status and comply with the Programme and Advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.
MSOs shall ensure that no registered TV channel is waitlisted for want of carrying capacity at their level. Subject to this condition, the total number of permitted PS for MSO shall be capped to 5% of the total channel carrying capacity of the MSO including PS of LCOs.
The first violation of the PS Guidelines shall lead to a prohibition on transmission of the PS channel for a period of up to 30 days; for the second violation, the prohibition shall be for 90 days.
For the third violation, the registration of the PS shall be revoked and the channel concerned shall not be transmitted. Consequently, the number of PS channels that the MSO can transmit thereafter will be appropriately reduced.
MSOs offering PS are to comply with the above regulatory framework within 12 months from the date of issue of these guidelines.
All about the new directors on the Board of RRPR
Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan and Sudipta Bhattacharya are the three new directors
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:57 PM | 2 min read
After the resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited on Tuesday, Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan were appointed as the new directors on Board with immediate effect.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy held a total of 61.45% stake in NDTV including 29.18% through RRPRH. Now, Roys together own a 32.26% stake in their individual capacity. Radhika Roy has a 16.32% stake while Prannoy Roy’s stake in the company is 15.94%.
Sanjay Pugalia is a veteran journalist and is also the editorial director at Quintillion Business Media Ltd., a business and financial news company. Pugalia is the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of AMG Media. Adani Enterprises inducted the veteran journalist as the CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives in 2021.
Last September, Pugalia, a veteran journalist, stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd and was appointed by Adani Enterprises as CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media-related initiatives.
Pugalia has launched and headed CNBC-Awaaz for 12 years. As news director, Pugalia set up Star News in Hindi and was part of the founding team of AajTak.
Senthil Chengalvarayan is also a trusted name in India's business journalism. He comes with over 35 years of experience in business news journalism and was the founding editor of CNBC TV18. Chengalvarayan has also been the editor-in-chief of Network 18’s business newsroom.
Sudipta Bhattacharya is the chief executive officer (CEO) of North America for the Adani group. He is also the chief technology officer of the group.
Prior to his current assignments at the group, Bhattacharya was the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ and chief strategy officer for the group.
Before joining the Adani Group, he was the CEO of engineering and IT company Invensys' software business. Invensys is now part of Schneider Electric. Before this, Bhattacharya was the senior vice-president of SAP's supply chain management, manufacturing and engineering product portfolio.
He has also worked with the Tata group for 10 years, leading chemical plant operations, engineering projects and supply chain operations.
