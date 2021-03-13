Nikhil Dubey steps down as Executive Editor, Zee News

Nikhil Dubey has stepped down as Executive Editor Zee News. Dubey had joined Zee News recently.

Prior to this, Dubey has served stints at News Nation and India News in the past, his longest stint has been with ABP where he was working as Executive Editor.

Dubey holds LLB from the Allahabad University and PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Delhi University.

