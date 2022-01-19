News genre sees 12% growth in ad spends in 2021 over 2020

As per TAM AdEx data, Reckitt Benckiser emerged as the top advertiser in the news genre during the last 10 months of 2021

The news genre in the year 2021 witnessed a growth of 12% in total ad spending as compared to 2020, TAM AdEx data has revealed. According to the report, this has been the highest growth in ad volumes since 2017.

Ad volumes in the news genre saw a resurgence during the third and fourth quarters when the economy was recovering from the second Covid wave. The report also states that there has been a 23% indexed growth in ad volumes in the news genre compared to 2017.

The average ad volumes in this genre reached the levels seen before the 2nd wave in a span of two months with the highest ad volumes being recorded in March ’21 and October ’21.

As per the report, all other genres combined together witnessed a 26% growth in ad volume in 2021 compared to 2020. Hence, the ratio between news vs other genres was 72:28 in 2021 and 70:30 in 2020.

It is to be noted that the Hindi news category has topped with more than 32% share of ad volumes in this genre. Also, four out of the top five sub-genres have retained their ranks, with Kannada News replacing Assam News in 2021. The top five sub-genres have accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both periods. Additionally, the regional and national news channels registered 74% and 26% share of ad volumes, respectively, in the news genre during 2021. Regional news channels saw a 13% rise in ad volumes during 2021 compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Reckitt Benckiser has emerged as the top advertiser in the news genre during the 10 months from March ’21 to December ’21. The Food & Beverages sector has topped with a 15% share of the news genre’s ad volumes, closely followed by Services with a 14% share. On the other hand, the Cars category led the News genre with a 3% share of ad volumes in 2021; It topped the list in 2019 and 2020 too.

Among the top growing categories, ecom-Education saw the highest increase in ad secondages, followed by Pan Masala during 2021 compared to 2020. In terms of growth among the top 10 categories, ecom-Pharma/Healthcare topped with the highest growth of 4.7x, followed by hair removers that registered a 2.5x growth.

According to the TAM report, Reckitt Benckiser, HUL and GCMMF (Amul) have emerged as the top three advertisers in the news genre during 2020 and 2021. LIC, Asian Paints, Vishnu Packaging and Amazon Online India were the new entrants among the top 10. In the news genre, Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala was the new entrant in the top 10 list of 2021, and also the leading brand of the same year.

The genre also saw over 4,100 advertisers and 6,400 brands exclusively advertising in 2021. As per the data, Maharishi Markandes Educational Trust and Wipro were the leading exclusive advertisers on the national and regional news channels, respectively, during 2021.

