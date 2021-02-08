News bulletin & feature film preferred by advertisers of retail sector on TV: TAM AdEx

Ad volumes of the retail sector on television plunged by 34% in 2020 over 2019

The advertising volume of the retail sector on television plunged by 34% in 2020 over 2019, as per the TAM AdEx-Mirroring 2020 for the retail sector. Meanwhile, the sector witnessed 1.6-times growth in advertising volume in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter.

The report mentioned that due to Covid-19, lowest ad volumes were observed in the second quarter that includes the lockdown period.

It took four months post lockdown for the retail sector’s ad volumes to recover and reach more than the pre-lockdown level. During the festive period, ad volumes on television witnessed double digit growth.

Furthermore, Retail Outlets-Jewellers alone contributed 60% to the ad volume share of the Retail sector. The top 10 advertisers accounted more than 55% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Lalitha Jewellery topping the list.

Clothing/Textiles/Fashion (17%), Electronics/Durables ( 12%) Departmental Stores (4%) and Home/Interiors/Furniture (3% ) were among the top ten categories in 2020. Whereas, Lalitha Jewellery, The Chennai Silks Group, Malabar Group of Companies, Reliance Retail were among the top 10 advertisers.

Among the top 10 retail brands, six belonged to the category Retail Outlets-Jewellers. These top 10 brands accounted more than 50% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Lalithaa Jewellery topping the list.

Lalithaa Jewellery, Malabar Gold And Diamonds, SDJ Gold Company, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Trends, Vasanth & Company, Akshaya Gold Company, Sree Kumaran Thangamaligai, The Chennai Silks and Sathya were the top brands in 2020.

Also, the news genre topped the preference list of retail players during 2020 followed by GEC and Music, and the top two channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 75% of ad volume share for the Retail sector during 2020.

Moreover, the news bulletin genre was most preferred for promoting retail brands on television followed by feature films and film songs. The top two programme genres i.e. News Bulletin and Feature Films-- together added more than 50% to the total ad volume share of the retail sector on TV.

