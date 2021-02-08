MIB revoked licences of 205 TV channels since Jan 2016

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has informed that the licences of 205 TV channels have been cancelled in the last five years since January 2016. Further, 909 satellite TV channels have been permitted to operate in India till January 2021.



"The total number of permitted channels as on 31.01.2021 is 909. 205 TV channels have been cancelled since 01.01.2016 due to various reasons viz. surrender by the permission holders, nonpayment of annual permission fee, non-operation of channel," I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said in the Lok Sabha.



Javadekar further stated that the MIB grants permission for uplinking and downlinking of private satellite TV channels to the companies registered in India under Companies Act as per the provisions laid down in extant Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels.



A security clearance is obtained from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in respect of the applicant company and its Directors before granting such permission, he added.



The minister also said that companies holding the permission for private satellite TV channels are required to take prior permission of the MIB before effecting any change in the Board of Directors, which are subjected to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



In response to another question, the MIB has granted permission to 388 News and Current Affairs TV Channels for uplinking and downlinking of private satellite TV channels under the extant Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels.



Since 1st January 2016, 51 News and Current Affairs TV channels were granted permission by this Ministry. Further, the ministry has given permission to Indian entities for downlinking in India 13 foreign News and Current Affairs channels.

