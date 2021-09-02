MIB received 173 vigilance-related complaints in Apr-Dec 2020

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and its media units received 173 fresh complaints from different sources during the period from April 1 to December 31, 2020, as per the FY21 annual report of the ministry. The MIB's Vigilance Wing ordered preliminary inquiries in 15 cases.

“During the period from April 1 to December 31, 2020, 173 fresh complaints were received in the ministry and its media units from different sources. These were examined, and preliminary inquiries were ordered in 15 cases,” the MIB noted in its annual report for 2020-21.

In addition to this, the ministry said that preliminary inquiry reports were received in 35 cases (current and old). Furthermore, regular departmental action for major penalty was initiated in four cases and for minor penalty in six cases. “Minor penalties have been imposed in 11 cases during the period, and administrative actions have been taken under relevant provisions of the rules in 60 cases. Two officials were placed under suspension under relevant provisions of rules.”

During the period under review, 23 regular and 10 surprise inspections were carried out by the vigilance wing. In addition, a total of 20 areas and 82 persons have been selected for being kept under surveillance in the different media units/Main Secretariat of this Ministry. A week-long Vigilance Awareness Week was observed by the Ministry of I&B and its Media Units from October 27 to November 2, 2020.

The vigilance wing of the ministry functions under the overall supervision of the Secretary, I&B. The Wing is headed by a Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at the level of Joint Secretary/Additional Secretary, who is appointed with the approval of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) out of one of the Divisional Heads of the Ministry. CVO, M/o I&B is assisted by Deputy Secretary (Vigilance), Under Secretary (Vigilance) and a Vigilance Section.

CVO of the Ministry provides a link between the Ministry and its subordinate/attached offices and CVC as well as CBI. In Ministry’s autonomous/attached/ subordinate offices, public sector undertakings and registered societies also, separate vigilance set-ups exist. The CVO of the Ministry coordinates vigilance activities of the attached and subordinate offices, public sector undertakings of the Ministry as per CVC guidelines.

Concerted efforts were made to streamline the procedures in order to minimize scope for corruption. Regular and surprise inspections were carried out by senior officers to ensure proper observance of rules and procedures. Efforts were also made to rotate the staff posted in sensitive positions.

Further, the MIB received 1,385 applications and 166 appeals during the period from January 1, to December 7, 2020 at RTI Cell and all the applicants have been replied suitably. MIB received 1,037 online applications and 122 appeals. An amount of Rs 7,534 has been received as application fee/information charges/inspection charges for the period from January 1, to December 7, 2020. Apart from this, RTI Cell also attends to all RTI queries received from visitors.

In terms of grievance redressal, the ministry received 7,068 grievances between 1st April 2020 and 3rd December 2020. Of this, it received 6,385 grievances while 683 grievances were brought forward. A total of 6,401 grievances have been disposed, while 667 grievances were pending as on 3rd December 2020.

The Citizen’s Client’s Charter of MIB includes Twelve main services which are being provided by the ministry directly to its stakeholders. These include:

Issue of licence for providing DTH services to prospective licensee;





Issue of licence to Multi System Operators;





Issue of licence for providing HITS services to prospective licensee;





Registration of Television Rating Points (TRP) Agencies to operate in India;





Setting up teleports by TV Channels for uplinking/downlinking;





Issue of permission for uplinking/downlinking of TV Channels uplinked from India;





Issue of Permission for Downlinking of TV Channels uplinked from abroad;





Grant of permission for the setting up of Community Radio Stations (CRS);





Issue of approval letter for the publication of Indian editions of foreign magazines/journals/periodicals/new magazines by an entity having foreign investment in the category of Speciality/Technical/Scientific;





Issue of approval letter for the publication of Indian editions of foreign magazines dealing with news and current affairs/Newspapers by an entity having foreign investment/facsimile edition of foreign newspaper by an entity having/not having foreign investment; Grievance Redressal Mechanism; and





Issue of permission letter to the foreign Producers for shooting of feature films for TV/Cinema and reality shows/commercials TV Serials

