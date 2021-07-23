MIB mulls incorporating TV rating committee's recommendations in existing guidelines

Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that the government has analysed and evaluated the recommendations made by the four-member committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on strengthening the existing TV rating guidelines. He further stated that the recommendations will be incorporated in the existing TV rating guidelines wherever required.



The ministry had constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of CEO, Prasar Bharati with members from IIT, C-DOT and IIM, to review the guidelines for Television Rating Agencies and to make recommendations on the way forward for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system in India. The said Committee has submitted its recommendations to the Government.



The committee has made recommendations like strengthening corporate governance, bolstering technical oversight, open data ecosystem, data collection / analysis, curbing unhealthy business practices, innovation, new business models and competitiveness.



"The recommendations have been analysed and evaluated vis-à-vis their being translated, if required, into in the existing guidelines wherever required," Thakur said in the Lok Sabha today in response to a question by MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.



The minister also said that the existing guidelines have provisions like methodology for audience measurement, panel selection, viewing platform secrecy and privacy, data analysis, transparency etc. which are essential for a transparent and accountable rating system in India.



The guidelines prescribe that the panel homes shall be drawn from the pool of households selected through an establishment survey. The procedure adopted for selection and rotation of the panel homes shall be made transparent. Further, the panel size shall be increased in a graded manner and has to remain representative of all TV households in the country.



The guidelines also prescribe that the rating agency shall publish the detailed methodology on its website. These parameters have been included in the existing guidelines to ensure transparency and representative collection of panel homes.



"Based on the recommendations of the Committee headed by CEO, Prasar Bharati along with recommendations of TRAI, the present guidelines have been analysed / evaluated vis-à-vis strengthening of transparency / panel homes and other parameters," Thakur added.



In March, Thakur's predecessor Prakash Javadekar had said that the ministry is yet to take any specific action on the recommendations of the committee.

