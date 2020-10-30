IPL 13 viewership 28% higher than IPL 12: BARC India

As per the BARC data, IPL 13 registered 7.0 billion viewing minutes for 41 matches as compared to 5.5 billion viewing minutes of IPL 12's 44 matches

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is just getting bigger and better every week. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data, IPL 13 has registered 7.0 billion viewing minutes for the first 41 matches aired across 21 channels in the last five weeks (Week 38 -42), which is 28% higher as compared to IPL 12. IPL 12 had garnered 5.5 billion viewing minutes for 44 matches aired across 24 channels.

As per the data, performance per match of IPL 13 is higher than the last season. The cume reach of IPL 13 for 41 matches was 108 million, 11% higher than IPL 12. The previous season registered 98 million of cume reach.

As per media reports, in 2019, Star India made approximately Rs 2,200 crore in terms of ad revenue, including both digital and TV. This year, it is expected to set a new benchmark.

As reported earlier by exchange4media, 269 million viewers watched IPL 13 in its opening week, a 15% growth in viewing minutes as compared to 2019.

IPL 2020 started on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.