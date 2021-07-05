Ind-NZ WTC Final viewed by 99 million

According to BARC India, the series is the most viewed test match since 2018

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final played between India and New Zealand from June 18-June 22, 2021 was viewed by 99 million viewers. According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the series is the most viewed test match since 2018.

The clash garnered 7.4 million Average Minute Audience (AMA) over five days. The match was aired on Star Network’s sports channels Star Sports, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Besides, DD Sports had also aired the match.

Official broadcaster Star Sports had roped in over 15 sponsors for the series--Dream 11, Byju’s, Thumbs Up, Car 24, Skoda, MRF, Cred, NiyoX, paisabazaar.com, UltraTech Cement, PharmaEasy, policybazaar.com, TVS, Renault, Kia, Unacademy, Dell and Apple.

As earlier reported by exchange4media, according to industry estimates, the sponsors paid Rs 2.5 lakh per 10 seconds whereas spot buyers paid Rs 2.8 lakh per 10 seconds. Also, the broadcaster is estimated to have earned a revenue of Rs 90-92 crore from WTC Final.

The ICC WTC Final 2021 was played between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton and was live-streamed at Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar VIP.

