IFTPC asks production houses to conduct RT-PCR test of the entire crew

Indian Films & TV Producers Council in a press release declared that all the producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR/Antigen tests immediately on the entire crew. Accordingly, the Producers have conducted the tests and submitted the report. From the 90 shows the IFTPC has received confirmation that more than 9000 tests have been conducted.

The tests will be again repeated after 15 days as per the Break the Chain guidelines though the IFTPC has insisted that antigen tests shall be done every week for additional safety.

JD Majethia, Chairman TV & Web wing said that the broadcasters have graciously borne the cost of the test. He further said that all the guidelines are followed scrupulously and the Producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble of the sets and post-production facilities for total safety. Majethia elaborated that the work on bio-bubble has already commenced and will fructify in a couple of days.

Majethia hoped that in view of the stringent measures adopted by the industry, the government will not impose any lockdown on the industry. He further stated that the industry is doing a good job by continuously producing entertaining shows which helps the people to stay at home and brings relief to their stressful life while they are confined to the homes totally. He hoped that the government will treat the industry as an essential service and its workers as frontline workers.

The release also thanked the other stakeholders such as Broadcasters, IMPPA, Producers Guild, WIFPA, IFTDA, FWICE and CINTAA for coming out with their own SOP and constant vigil. IFTPC also thanked Dr Amol Kolhe MP, Dr Shashank Joshi and Aadesh Bandekar for their continuous support and guidance. The release also appreciated the pro-active Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and Health Minister Mr Rajesh Tope for their genuine support to the M&E industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)