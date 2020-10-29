Godrej Consumer spends highest on news in Sept-Oct, HUL leaves the genre out: TAM AdEx

Four of the top five advertisers on television-- Hindustan Unilever Limited, Reckitt Benckiser, ITC, and Proctor & Gamble-- spent more on advertising on GEC and movies genres during the Sep- Oct 2020 period. The fifth one, Godrej Consumer Products (GCP), however, spent more on the news genre.

As per the TAM AdEx report, 44% share of the advertising volumes of HUL, the biggest advertiser on TV, was on the GEC genre, followed by movies at 34% share during Sep-Oct 2020. Three channel genres of GEC, movies and music took 90% share of HUL’s ad volumes during Sep-Oct 2020.

As per the report, during the Jul-Oct 2020 period, average ad volumes per day for HUL were highest in July. The average ad duration per day was 6,864 hours in October versus 8666 hours in July.

On the other hand, for Reckitt Benckiser (RB), 25% share of ad volumes during Sep-Oct 2020 was on movies genre, closely followed by music with 24% share. Also four channel genres-- news, GEC, movies and music-- took nearly 90% share of RB’s ad volumes during the same period.

During the Jul-Oct 2020 period, Aug & Sep witnessed higher advertising volumes per day for RB. Also, 49% and 54% rise in ad volumes of RB was recorded during Aug 2020 & Sep 2020 compared to Jul 2020.

Unlike HUL and Reckitt Benckiser, GCP spent heavily on the news genre during the same period. 32% share of ad volumes from GCP was on the news genre, closely followed by GEC genre with 30% share during Sep-Oct 2020. The four channel genres took more than 90% share of GCP’s ad volumes.

During the same period, ITC had higher advertising volumes per day compared to Jul-Aug 2020. The average ad volumes per day during Sep 2020 and Oct 2020 rose by 32% and 24% respectively compared to Jul 2020.

The fourth biggest advertiser’s 35% share of ad volumes was on the GEC genre followed by movies genre with 30% share. The four channel genres took more than 90% share of ITC’s ad volumes during Sep-Oct 2020.

For Procter & Gamble, a resurgence in average ad volumes per day was observed during Sep-Oct 2020 compared to July 2020, after a drop in Aug 2020. The average ad volumes per day for P&G grew by 3% during Oct 2020 compared to July 2020.

Similarly to HUL and ITC, Procter & Gamble too spent highest on the GEC genre. 38% share of ad volumes for P&G was on the GEC genre followed by movies genre with 32% share during Sep-Oct 2020. Top four channel genres took more than 90% share of P&G’s ad volumes during the same period.