We deliver brand safety across premium Indian audience: Vishal Bhatnagar, BBC Global News

BBC Global News Sales Director for South Asia Vishal Bhatnagar who leads the advertising sales teams across three South Asia sales offices and is responsible for domestic and international advertising sales for BBC Global News’ digital and broadcast assets in South Asia including BBC.com and BBC World News shares his thoughts on the TRP scam’s impact on the news genre, BBC’s new initiative on brand safety and much more.

Excerpts:

How has the festive period been for the news genre and BBC World News?

We probably didn't expect the festive season to be as robust as it turned out to be this year. It's been a surprise to a certain extent how quickly markets and marketing spend ramped up the moment we went into Unlock 1.1. Initially, there was a bit of uncertainty as to what level of retail would be permitted? Or how and what will be available? At that point in time, some of the planning was held back to a certain extent. But as soon as unlocked happened, most advertisers were ready with their plans. On the media side as well, most of us geared up for this unlock and were ready for the proposals, options, and solutions we had for the clients for the festive period. Overall, for news, it's done well and even for BBC it's been a good season.

It's difficult to give the growth numbers right now but for the overall genre, it would at least be on par with last year's numbers. We are estimating it to be slightly higher than last year's numbers. We are quite satisfied with our performance for the festive season and the market has also done reasonably well this year.

It's been over a month since BARC has stopped publishing ratings. How different is it for news channels right now? Are you facing any challenges while you sell the ad inventory?

The planning for the festive period took place when the data was available. It is the current planning that is happening with old data. I wouldn't say we've had any significant problem. I don't think a temporary halt in the ratings is going to be a problem for most people, including advertising agencies. However, what is most important is if there continues to be a doubt clouding over the data, in the long run, that would be more detrimental to the ad spends on news genres. A temporary pause to fix the system is welcome. The sooner we fix the system, the better it will be for the industry.

BARC has suspended data for 12 weeks. Do you think things will be better by then?

They have already set the timeline but from our point of view, we are really not letting that come in the way. We also subscribe to various other third-party research data as well. For example, IPSOS also covers India and it's one of the most respected audience research information that is available. As per the recent data, we are the number one international news brand in English Language category in India, across both TV and online.

Are you facing any roadblocks, while you are dealing with advertisers in the current scenario?

We have always been respected for the quality of information that we've shared and the highest standards that we have adhered to, in terms of reporting data. However, advertisers are reconsidering their investments and their relationship with platforms. They are waiting for a lot of these issues to be cleared and for some more transparency to come in. But as far as we're concerned our relationships continue to be strong in the market.

We're not facing any such challenges in terms of ad spends. But overall, for the genre, news has always been a very effective medium, because the audience is very engaged and trust is one of the more critical elements that come into play.

How do you make sure a brand is safe on BBC?

Even in terms of the technology element of it, especially on digital, we've been very proactive. We've been leading the industry initiative on ensuring brand safety for everyone. We've been using our context to target tools like grapeshot to make sure that the ads appear in the right environment. Above all other tools is human intervention. We always intervene proactively and ensure that because news is such a dynamic developing environment there needs to be a high level of human judgment as well in terms of ensuring that the ads have appeared in the right environment.

We are partners with organizations like Integral Ad Science, where we work on various software tools. We also adhere to the IAB standard, which is a protocol that ensures that fully authentic inventory is being sold. Sometimes there is fraudulent traffic and fraudulent resellers who mark out junk inventory as premium inventory and sell it. So we adhere to the highest standards, in terms of technology and our overall approach to make sure that advertisers always get what they're paying for and they get the right audience.

What will be the key growth driver for the news genre in the coming months?

The spend for the news genre is going to pick up in the last quarter. Typically after the festive season, there is a bit of a breather in December but it will again pick up in January with categories like banking, finance and insurance. But this year it will be different. A lot of the expenses which are held back will be spent now. Also, vaccines are likely to come in within the next quarter into India as well. That sentiment is going to be reflected in the increased level of spending coming in in the next quarter.

However, for the news genre, it is not just going to be easy pickings. News has to address this question of brand safety and suitability, and also has to make sure that the audience that they're delivering is a general audience. We are confident about going into the next quarter because we deliver brand safety, and we now deliver at scale, considering we have over 60 million viewers per week coming on the BBC. So we not only deliver a very small niche of safe audience or safe environment, we deliver brand safety across a huge sort of premium Indian audience. For us, the mantra is going to be safety at scale.