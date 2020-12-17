Festive period boosts regional genres’ ad volumes by 21% in Aug-Dec’20: TAM Adex

As per the data, among regional language channels, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu channels topped during Aug-Dec’20 as well as Aug-Dec’19

The festive period this year turns out to be better than it was predicted a couple of months ago. It's not only cheered the consumers but also helped the businesses to recover the losses to some extent that impacted the sales during the lockdown period. As per the TAM AdEx data, the average advertising volume on the regional language channels grew by 21% in Aug- Dec’20 period as compared to Aug-Dec’19. Moreover, the regional channels saw a maximum rise of 20% during October’20 compared to August’20.

Interestingly, the regional language channels had 59% of ad volumes’ share in overall television advertising during Aug-Dec’20 as well as Aug-Dec’19. However, Hindi language channels' share declined to 29% in 2020 as compared to 30% in 2019, during the same period.

According to the data, among regional language channels, Tamil channels topped during Aug-Dec’20 and Aug-Dec’19 with 17% and 18% share of ad volumes respectively, followed by Bengali channels, which ranked second in both the periods with 14% and15 % rise and Telugu at third position with 13% and 15% rise, respectively.

During the Aug- Dec’20 period, the average ad volumes on Tamil Genres grew by 12% compared to Aug-Dec’19. Also, the genres saw a maximum rise of 33% during Dec’20 compared to Aug’20.

The Tamil GECs topped with 42% share of ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20 as well as Aug-Dec’19. However, Tamil News moved to second during Aug-Dec’20 displacing Tamil Music compared to Aug-Dec’19. Moreover, the top two genres covered more than 60% share of ad volumes during both the periods.

As per the TAM data, during Aug-Dec’20, the Tamil News genre saw the highest growth of 31% in ad volumes followed by Tamil Movies with 25% rise, compared to Aug-Dec’19. Also, three out of the top five Tamil genres saw growth in ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19.

On the other hand, the average ad volumes on Bengali genres grew by 8% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19 and the genre saw a maximum rise of 14% during Oct’20 compared to Aug’20. Unlike Tamil, Bengali News topped with 38% share of Bengali genres’ ad volumes in Aug-Dec’20 displacing Bengali GEC compared to Aug-Dec’19/. The top two Bengali channel genres added 79% and 72% share during Aug-Dec’19 and Aug-Dec’20, respectively.

Among the top three genres, the Bengali Movies genre saw the highest advertising growth of 42% during Aug-Dec’20 and two out of three Bengali genres witnessed growth in Ad Volumes during Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19.

The third genre in the regional language is Telugu, which grew by 3% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19 and saw a maximum rise of 22% during Oct’20 compared to Aug’20. In Telugu genre as well, News topped with 35% share of Ad Volumes during Aug-Dec’20 displacing Telugu GEC. The top five Telugu channel genres added more than 95% share during Aug-Dec’19 and Aug-Dec’20.

Also, among the top five, the Telugu News genre saw growth of 24% during Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19 and the ad volumes for Telugu Movies genre remained almost same in both periods.